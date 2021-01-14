Burke split 4 ways in 2nd draft of realignment

CHAPEL HILL — It could soon be every man for himself.

The NCHSAA last month in the first draft of its 2021-25 statewide conference realignment plan proposed Burke County’s four high schools be split into three separate conferences for just the second time ever.

On Thursday in the NCHSAA’s second draft of realignment, that number grew to four separate conferences, as Patton was removed from the proposed 1A/2A league it shared with Draughn in the first draft and placed into an entirely 2A conference.

East Burke is also proposed to be in an entirely 2A conference, but that’s not where Patton was placed.

Instead, the Panthers would head to Rutherford, Transylvania, Henderson and Polk counties whereas the Cavaliers’ travel would still just include Catawba and Lincoln counties.

The only previous time that Burke’s current four schools were spread over three conferences came in Draughn’s first year of 2008-09. That was the final year Freedom and EB were in the Northwestern 4A Conference. Patton was in the Catawba Valley 2A/3A that school year, and Draughn participated in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A.