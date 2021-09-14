Burke sports calendar for B2

Youth lax club golf tourney

The Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club is holding a fundraiser golf tournament Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Marion Lake Club. Format is four-man captain’s choice, and entry cost is $60 per player. Mulligans and skirts will be available for purchase, and prizes will be awarded for first- and second-place teams as well as for longest drive and closest to the pin. Entry cost includes Pelican’s SnoBalls and lunch, and big-ticket raffle items will also be available. Funds generated from the event will be used to buy equipment for youth players in the startup lacrosse club. Call the course at 828-652-6232 or Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club director Tyson Conner at 828-390-6943 for more details or to register.