Burke sports calendar for B2

County youth signups
Burke County Recreation Department youth outdoor soccer and middle school JV softball signups are currently underway. Soccer age divisions include pre-pee wee (ages 5-6), pee wee (7-8), mighty mite (9-10) and midget (11-12). Softball is for ages 11 and 12, entry cost is $30 and the season will begin Sept. 20, with games on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. The age cutoff is Aug. 31 in each division in both sports. Confirmed soccer programs include Drexel, East Burke, Forest Hill, Glen Alpine, Mountain View, Morganton Day, Mull, New Dimensions, Ray Childers and Salem. Each of the county’s five middle schools will field softball teams; fifth graders who are 11 before Aug. 31 will play for the program in their district. For more information including where or how to sign up, call the Burke County Recreation Department at 828-764-9090.
EBHS soccer fundraiser
The East Burke High boys soccer team is collecting new or gently worn shoes now through Oct. 31 to benefit those in need as well as part of a team fundraiser in an effort to send players to a college camp next summer. Shoes can be delivered at any Cavaliers home game, all of which are played at EB Stadium’s Danny Williams Field in Icard, or a meeting place can be arranged for dropoff. Call the school at 828-397-5541 or email head coach Sam Wall at swall@burke.k12.nc.us for more details.
Youth lax club golf tourney
The Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club is holding a fundraiser golf tournament Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Marion Lake Club. Format is four-man captain’s choice, and entry cost is $60 per player. Mulligans and skirts will be available for purchase, and prizes will be awarded for first- and second-place teams as well as for longest drive and closest to the pin. Entry cost includes Pelican’s SnoBalls and lunch, and big-ticket raffle items will also be available. Funds generated from the event will be used to buy equipment for youth players in the startup lacrosse club. Call the course at 828-652-6232 or Morganton Youth Lacrosse Club director Tyson Conner at 828-390-6943 for more details or to register.
If you have an item for the Burke Sports Calendar, send it to sports@morganton.com.