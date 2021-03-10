Buruato starts hot for App State softball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Appalachian State softball team split a Tuesday nonconference doubleheader at East Tennessee State, winning 7-1 after losing 2-0.
In the game two win, senior outfielder Gabby Buruato (a Draughn High 2016 graduate) finished 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Mountaineers (11-5).
Buruato is off to a nice start to her final season in Boone, as she has started all 16 games so far and sports a .320 batting average to go with 11 runs, 10 RBIs, four doubles, a triple and three stolen bases. Buruato is a former DHS female athlete of the year who also starred in basketball for the Lady Wildcats.
App State begins Sun Belt play with a three-game weekend series at South Alabama.