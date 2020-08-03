Butler signs with Portuguese pro team

Former Freedom High and Montreat College basketball standout Austin Butler on Saturday signed a contract to play for Galitos Basket, a professional team based out of Barreiro, Portugal, that plays in the Portuguese pro league Liga Portuguesa de Basquetebol.
Butler said he had been in touch with the team for about the past three months.
“They reached out to me and asked if I had an agent, and I didn’t,” Butler said, “so they hooked me up with one who had some experience in Portugal. They just liked my highlights and offered me a contract. It’s been a process with the virus going on, making sure I was cleared to travel and then stay over there with no problems.”
Butler, a 6-foot-5 guard, was named Appalachian Athletic Conference player of the year and was an NAIA Division II All-America third-team selection this past winter as a senior.
He averaged 21.5 points per game in 2019-20 for the Cavaliers, ranking 18th in the nation. Butler also ranked third nationally in both total 3-point field goals made (124) and 3s made per game (3.88) and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc. He hit double figures in scoring every game last year and had 25-plus points in 10 games, highlighted by a 44-point effort with 11 3s in the season opener.
Butler leaves for Portugal on Sept. 15, then spends a month of preseason and training camp with his new team before the regular season starts Oct. 15.
“I’m definitely excited to go over there and have this opportunity to play pro basketball and travel the world a little bit,” Butler said. “I’m nervous too. There’s a different set of rules for basketball over there so I’ll have to pick up on all that. It’s a different language; I don’t speak any Portuguese yet. It might be awkward at first, but I think I’ll enjoy it. Not many people get this chance, and I feel really blessed.
“I do feel prepared. At the end of the day, it’s just basketball. I want to keep having fun with it like I did in college, and if I can do that, I’ll be all right.”
Butler was also named All-Appalachian Athletic Conference as a Montreat junior when he averaged 16.7 ppg and helped lead the Cavaliers to the first of two straight NAIA national postseason tournament runs.
At Freedom, Butler was a two-time all-county and all-conference player. He was named first-team all-county as a senior when he averaged 14.6 ppg and 3.5 rpg. As a sophomore, he was a member of the Patriots’ 2014 NCHSAA 3A state title team.
