Byron wins Bristol dirt iRacing
Auto racing brief

After winning three of the seven races in the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season last year, William Byron got it done again on Wednesday night.

As 38 NASCAR stars hit the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track for the season’s first event, Byron beat out Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Garrett Smithley and James Davison.

Byron also won one of the three heat races that whittled down the initial 38-driver field to 21 for the main event. The others were won by Davison and Ryan Preece.

The 10-event 2021 iRacing series will return to action on April 21 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

