Canes-Bruins in rematch of East final

In a very 2020 turn of events, the Boston Bruins that won the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team at 44-14-12 went winless since the restart and now must take on the Carolina Hurricanes that swept their way to this point.
Game 1 is tonight at 8 p.m. It's a rematch of the 2019 East final, but with fifth-seeded Carolina (38-25-5) looking more prepared for this showdown.
“They swept us last year, which definitely is going to be good opportunity for us to kind of give back what they gave us last year,” Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter said.
The Hurricanes are one of several Stanley Cup playoff first-round underdogs that could be without a key player for this series: All-Star defenseman Dougie Hamilton (day-to-day).
"It doesn’t matter what seed you’re in because you’ve got to beat every team anyways if you want to advance," Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said. “It’s over now and start real hockey.”
From here on, it's all best-of-seven series until the Cup is handed out in late September or early October, though the prospect of playing in quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton could change the psychological dynamic of the playoffs.
“It’s one of those years it’s easier once you’re down to say, ‘Well, I do miss my kids, it’s not our year,’” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You can sort of have that in the back of your mind and certainly some players are going to go through it, and that’s why I feel that maybe some series will be closed out quicker than previous years.”
BOTTOM LINE
Boston went 1-0 against Carolina during the regular season. The Bruins are 26-9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Boston leads the East with 57 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 20. … The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.
TOP PERFORMERS
Pastrnak has 95 total points for the Bruins, 48 goals and 47 assists. Brad Marchand has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston. … Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 38 goals and has 66 points. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS
Bruins: Averaging 1.3 goals, 2.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.
Hurricanes: Averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 6.0 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.
