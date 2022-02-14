Canes' Moore, Gophers' Willis find their fit

Moore was Illinois’ Mr. Basketball in 2016, playing at Morgan Park High School in Chicago. He initially committed to Memphis, but coach Josh Pastner left for Georgia Tech. Moore played one year at Cal, before coach Cuonzo Martin departed for Missouri.

He moved a little closer to home at Kansas, but after a sit-out year and a season in a reserve role, he felt unsettled — particularly with the struggles around his father’s health.

“I just wanted to make things better,” Moore said.

Now playing in his fourth major conference, the 5-foot-11 Moore helped key an upset of Duke last month and his half-court shot banked in at the buzzer to beat Virginia Tech a few weeks later.

Though the Gophers have struggled in Big Ten play, Willis has two Big Ten Player of the Week awards this season. In a win over Rutgers on Jan. 22 (the only Gopher victory in 11 games since Christmas), Willis had a career-high 32 points and tied the program record with eight 3-pointers.

The extra pandemic-year effect will linger for three more seasons, and Willis offered his advice for those eyeing at the transfer portal: caution and patience.

“Each time I did it, I looked at myself in the mirror: ‘Was it on me? Is this truly going to be the better route? Or is it going to be better for me to stay here and stick it out and fight through the challenges?’” Willis said. “Nowadays it’s so hard. So many people are in kids’ ears about what they should and shouldn’t do. It makes it difficult for them to decipher who they should listen to and what they should listen to at the end of the day.”