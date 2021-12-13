Canucks beat Hurricanes 2-1, extend win streak

Carolina (19-7-1) played without star center Sebastian Aho, who missed the game with an undisclosed illness.

"We know it's their third in four, we know Aho wasn't there," Boudreau said. "But when you can compete with the best in the league … you start to gain confidence that, 'Hey, you know what? We're not that bad.' And that's what we want them to believe."

The Hurricanes called a timeout with two minutes left and pulled Raanta in favor of an extra skater. Demko was forced to make a big kick save on a shot by Andrei Svechnikov with just seconds left, and the Canucks held on.

"I think we made it a little harder on ourselves than we needed to tonight, kind of some weird plays that we don't normally make and led to a couple of their goals, really. So it's tough when you give them those," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

"I mean, (the Canucks) played OK over there, but we just kind of gave them a couple of freebies and it's tough to come back when you're chasing the game. We worked hard, just didn't execute very well."

Necas' goal put Carolina on the board early in the third period.