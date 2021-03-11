Carolina cruises past ND; Double-digit seeds reach quarterfinals

GREENSBORO — Big men Armando Bacot and freshmen Day'Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler each had a double-double, and North Carolina dominated inside in its 101-59 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday night at the ACC tournament.
No. 6 seed UNC (17-9) played third-seeded Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals late Thursday.
Bacot, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Kessler added 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds and Sharpe had 14 points, 10 boards and a career-high six assists. Kessler added eight blocks, the most by a UNC freshman in program history and an ACC tourney single-game record.
Sharpe made three baskets in a 49-second span to make it 9-5, and the Tar Heels led the rest of the way. A 9-0 run pushed the lead into double figures for good midway through the first half, and Carolina scored 22 consecutive points during a 42-4 run that made it 101-51 with 2:65 remaining.
Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski scored 13 points apiece for No. 11 seed Notre Dame (11-15).
Carolina shot 51 percent from the field and had its highest-scoring game since the 2018-19 season, when the Tar Heels topped the 100-point plateau six times.
UNC outrebounded the Fighting Irish 54-31, scored 25 second-chance points off 27 offensive rebounds, and outscored Notre Dame 56-20 inside. The Heels finished with a season-high 12 blocks.
Duke 70, Louisville 56
Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville late Wednesday.
Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Williams' 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.
Duke opened the second half on its second sizable run of the game, scoring 17 of the first 22 points over a span of 6 minutes to extend its lead to 47-34. Jeremy Roach had two of the Blue Devils' three 3-pointers during the stretch.
Louisville got within eight points three times in the final 10 minutes but could not get any closer as Williams took over the paint, scoring 10 of his points in the final 11:03.
Duke (13-11) played Louisville twice in the regular season, losing twice as Williams did not play in the first meeting and Hurt's career-high 37 points in the second game weren't enough.
Hurt had eight points in a first-round rout of Boston College on Tuesday, and he topped that on a three-point play with 5:36 left in the first half against the Cardinals to help spark a 12-0 run for a 27-13 lead.
Roach, DJ Steward and Wendell Moore Jr. each added nine points for Duke, which didn't have any bench points. Williams was 9 of 14 from the field and Hurt scored 20-plus for the 11th time this season.
David Johnson had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville (13-7), and Carlik Jones added 13 points. Louisville started by making just 2-of-13 shots and finished the game at 30.6 percent.
Miami 67, Clemson 64
Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game and Miami became the first No. 13 seed to ever reach the quarterfinals in the ACC tournament, upsetting No. 5 seed Clemson on Wednesday.
Miami (10-16) advanced to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech late Thursday. The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't play in the second.
The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll. Anthony Walker added 15 points and Kameron McGusty scored 14 for Miami.
Aamir Simms led Clemson (16-7) with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Hunter Tyson had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Clyde Trapp scored 10.
Clemson is expected to make the NCAA Tournament after starting the season winning nine of their first 10 — with wins over currently ranked Purdue, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Florida State.
No. 16 Virginia 72, Syracuse 69
Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help Virginia edge Syracuse in Thursday's first quarterfinal contest.
Beekman hadn't hit a shot all day but buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him at full speed before finally gathering with him near the far baseline to celebrate.
That shot helped the top-seeded Cavaliers (18-6) grind out a win after trailing by 11 in the first half while struggling to slow Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim.
Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead Virginia, which made 4 of 5 3s to close the game in the final 5 1/2 minutes.
Boeheim finished with a career-high 31 points for the eighth-seeded Orange (16-9), a day after he scored 27 points in Syracuse's tournament opener. He nearly lifted the Orange to another win to help their NCAA Tournament chances, scoring 11 of Syracuse's last 13 points.