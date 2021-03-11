Carolina cruises past ND; Double-digit seeds reach quarterfinals

Duke 70, Louisville 56

Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville late Wednesday.

Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Williams' 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.

Duke opened the second half on its second sizable run of the game, scoring 17 of the first 22 points over a span of 6 minutes to extend its lead to 47-34. Jeremy Roach had two of the Blue Devils' three 3-pointers during the stretch.

Louisville got within eight points three times in the final 10 minutes but could not get any closer as Williams took over the paint, scoring 10 of his points in the final 11:03.

Duke (13-11) played Louisville twice in the regular season, losing twice as Williams did not play in the first meeting and Hurt's career-high 37 points in the second game weren't enough.