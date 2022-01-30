Castroneves claims another crown jewel with Rolex win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — What a year for Helio Castroneves, the ageless Spiderman of motorsports.

Castroneves climbed the fence for the third time this calendar year Sunday after earning another crown jewel victory, this time a second consecutive win in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Brazilian closed out the race for Meyer Shank Racing, the team that helped him win a record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 last May.

Castroneves in the No. 60 Acura held off Ricky Taylor over the final hour of the twice-round-the-clock race — an ironic close because Castroneves won his first career Rolex watch 365 days ago as Taylor's teammate in the No. 10 Acura.

Castroneves denied Wayne Taylor Racing a fourth consecutive win at Daytona International Speedway, where he of course climbed the fence with his team in celebration. Now rival team owner Taylor went to victory lane to congratulate Castroneves.

The win for Michael Shank came on the 10th anniversary of Shank's first victory in North America's most prestigious sports car race. That win in the 50th running of the Rolex with the late Justin Wilson and NASCAR driver AJ Allmendinger gave Shank's fledgling program credibility, and Castroneves since May has helped Shank show the team is a legitimate force.