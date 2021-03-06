Cavaliers blow out Warriors, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2012

STATESVILLE — Just two games into the Derrick Minor era with the East Burke football program, the Cavaliers certainly seem to have picked up on what their new coach wants to see from them.
The Cavaliers routed West Iredell on Friday night 43-6 in running-clock fashion to snatch their first road win of the season, running away from the host Warriors to the tune of 431 yards on 50 carries (8.6 yards per carry). It was the first time EB eclipsed the 400-yard mark as a team on the ground since a September 2009 win over Bunker Hill in which they hit 410.
It’s also EB’s first 2-0 start to a season since 2012.
One week after rushing for two touchdowns including the game-winner in the final period, junior running back Blane Fulbright headed up the effort again Friday with a game-high and career-high 24 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Carter Crump added 11 carries for 97 yards and a score, and classmate Dawson Langley ran nine times for 65 yards and two TDs. Langley tacked on a pair of two-point conversion carries, and Fulbright had one.
“I would say the whole offensive line,” Minor said regarding who he thought made the biggest difference in the game.
“They’re opening up holes for Blane and Carter and Dawson. They’re executing that way, it makes my job easier, so I would say if there is an MVP it is the offensive line.”
Langley was the first Cavalier to get into the end zone when he scored on a 14-yarder to end the first drive of the game. Fulbright scored the next two touchdowns from 5 and 9 yards out respectively spanning the first two quarters.
Defense and special teams set the tone on either side of halftime for the Cavs. With West Iredell across midfield and threatening to make it a two-score game just prior to the half, Crump had a pick-six he returned 70 yards to instead increase the lead to 30-0.
Then EB’s dominance in every phase was evident on a successful onside kick to start the second half. Two plays later, Crump’s 15-yard keeper and Alexis Hernandez’ ensuing point-after kick made it 37-0.
At the 8:52 mark of the third, a Langley 19-yard TD run ushered in the running clock.
The game looked to be headed for a shutout, but a final drive by West Iredell was capped with an 8-yard touchdown run from starting quarterback Elijah Munoz as time expired.
Defensively, the Cavs forced Munoz into 20 incompletions on 23 pass attempts and allowed just 180 total yards.
EB was led on that side of the ball by Crump (three passes defensed, interception), Austin Sellers (interception), Logan Johnson (seven tackles, three passes defensed), Landon Langley (five tackles, two passes defensed) and Elijah Hess (five tackles).
“We still made mistakes, we’ve got to clean things up, we have to finish. Learning how to win the right way, that’s big for me,” Minor said “The guys played hard, they came out from the very beginning and wanted to send a message. We’ve worked too hard and these guys have bought in. I’m just so proud of the seniors.”
EB will get its first shot at county bragging rights this week as it hosts Patton to end homecoming week. A win would give the Cavs their first 3-0 start since 2007.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.