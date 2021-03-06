Cavaliers blow out Warriors, start 2-0 for 1st time since 2012

STATESVILLE — Just two games into the Derrick Minor era with the East Burke football program, the Cavaliers certainly seem to have picked up on what their new coach wants to see from them.

The Cavaliers routed West Iredell on Friday night 43-6 in running-clock fashion to snatch their first road win of the season, running away from the host Warriors to the tune of 431 yards on 50 carries (8.6 yards per carry). It was the first time EB eclipsed the 400-yard mark as a team on the ground since a September 2009 win over Bunker Hill in which they hit 410.

It’s also EB’s first 2-0 start to a season since 2012.

One week after rushing for two touchdowns including the game-winner in the final period, junior running back Blane Fulbright headed up the effort again Friday with a game-high and career-high 24 carries for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Carter Crump added 11 carries for 97 yards and a score, and classmate Dawson Langley ran nine times for 65 yards and two TDs. Langley tacked on a pair of two-point conversion carries, and Fulbright had one.

“I would say the whole offensive line,” Minor said regarding who he thought made the biggest difference in the game.