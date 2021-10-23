Cavaliers lose close again, 16-14, vs. West Lincoln

ICARD — The East Burke football team was finally back at full strength, according to head coach Derrick Minor, for Friday night’s final home game with West Lincoln.
Against some tough opposition in the Rebels, the Cavaliers put together a valiant effort, outgaining West Lincoln in total yards by a 244-219 margin and holding a 14-10 halftime edge.
But a third-quarter blocked punt proved costly, leading to the Rebels go-ahead touchdown run which proved to be the only score of the second half as an EB 37-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter fell short in a 16-14 defeat.
"The East Burke team that I know we're capable of showed up," said Minor. "Even though we didn't win, we had our complete team healthy with a full week of practice. It was a really good competitive game. We just made a few mistakes that cost us the opportunity to win. It's never one play or a player, it's a team effort win or lose."
The Rebels scored first on a 29-yard run by Mason Avery following a lost fumble on the Cavs’ opening kickoff return. EB responded, going 65 yards in 11 plays ending with a Blane Fulbright 6-yard touchdown run before the extra-point was missed.
The Cavalier defense held West Lincoln out of the end zone the remainder of the first half, led by many of Luke Wilson’s game-high 16 tackles (two for loss) in his first game back from injury.
EB quarterback Carter Crump took off on a 70-yard keeper first up the middle, then cutting down the visitors sideline for a 14-7 lead once Fulbright punched in the two-point conversion.
West Lincoln’s 30-yard field goal made it 14-10 at halftime.
After four punts to start the second half, EB had once last chance from its own 3-yard line with a little over 2 minutes left. A 22-yard run by Crump and Rebels’ personal-foul penalty set up the Cavs near midfield. Crump and Spencer Goins kept the drive going on the ground and had a 10-yard passing connection as well before the field-goal try with 3 seconds left fell just short.
Crump (129 yards) led EB on the ground, with Fulbright adding 72 yards.
Logan Johnson (12 tackles, one for loss) and Dawson Langley (10 tackles) joined Wilson in double-digit tackle efforts, while Chase Greer added a tackle for loss.
EB hits the road twice this week to complete the regular season: Tuesday at Bandys and Friday at West Caldwell.
