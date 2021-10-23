Cavaliers lose close again, 16-14, vs. West Lincoln

ICARD — The East Burke football team was finally back at full strength, according to head coach Derrick Minor, for Friday night’s final home game with West Lincoln.

Against some tough opposition in the Rebels, the Cavaliers put together a valiant effort, outgaining West Lincoln in total yards by a 244-219 margin and holding a 14-10 halftime edge.

But a third-quarter blocked punt proved costly, leading to the Rebels go-ahead touchdown run which proved to be the only score of the second half as an EB 37-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter fell short in a 16-14 defeat.

"The East Burke team that I know we're capable of showed up," said Minor. "Even though we didn't win, we had our complete team healthy with a full week of practice. It was a really good competitive game. We just made a few mistakes that cost us the opportunity to win. It's never one play or a player, it's a team effort win or lose."

The Rebels scored first on a 29-yard run by Mason Avery following a lost fumble on the Cavs’ opening kickoff return. EB responded, going 65 yards in 11 plays ending with a Blane Fulbright 6-yard touchdown run before the extra-point was missed.