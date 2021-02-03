Cavaliers swept at home by Hibriten

ICARD — The East Burke basketball teams on Tuesday night played Burke County’s first full slate of four JV and varsity contests on the same day and the same site since a trio of Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference season openers on Jan. 5.
Visiting Hibriten got the best of the Cavaliers in varsity action despite a pair of fourth-quarter comeback attempts by EB.
GIRLS
Hibriten 42, EB 37
The Lady Cavaliers (1-6 NWFAC) started off with the momentum, building a 9-3 first-quarter lead on four points by Aubree Grigg, a rebound and basket by Aubrie Snyder and a jumper from freshman Ally Moore.
A second-quarter basket by Snyder, assisted by Grigg, kept EB’s lead at 11-7, but Hibriten took charge by scoring the next 11 points including three 3-pointers to steal the lead away and ultimately led 26-12 at the halftime break.
Four points by Grigg in the third quarter along with baskets from Snyder, senior Maya Chrisco and freshman Kassie Turner fueled a comeback as EB trailed by just six, 32-26, going into the fourth quarter.
Four steals by senior Allie Cooke then keyed the Lady Cavs’ continued push as Cooke, Grigg and Chrisco converted from the free-throw line and EB gained its first lead since the early stages, 37-36, with under a minute to play.
But Hibriten scored each of the last six points, including four in the final 13.2 seconds, to sweep EB after a 14-point win last month in Lenoir.
Grigg (15) and Snyder (10) both scored in double figures to lead EB, and Snyder also added two assists. Chrisco (four points), Turner (three), Cooke (three, five steals) and Moore (two) completed the scoring.
BOYS
Hibriten 59, EB 45
In a rematch from just three days before, the Cavaliers (2-2 NWFAC) stood toe-to-toe with the Panthers again, this time for three quarters as opposed to two like in Saturday’s game.
But Hibriten again owned the fourth, 29-16, to take the victory.
The Cavs led 10-8 after one quarter on a Christian Primm 3 to tie the score up and a Landon Yarborough go-ahead bucket. Primm, Aasin Lor, Carter Crump and Jadon Cooke each scored in the second quarter to keep EB in the lead until Hibriten snatched it away at 21-19 at the halftime break.
Four of Cooke’s nine total points in the third, including a putback basket, to keep EB within striking distance.
Fourth-quarter field goals by Trey Ward and Van Kanzleiter kept EB down just a point until the Panthers outscored the Cavs by 13 down the stretch.
Lor led all EB scorers with 13 points followed by Cooke and Ward (eight, five rebounds).
JV BOYS
EB 32, Hibriten 23
The JV Cavaliers (6-2 NWFAC) got back on the winning track Tuesday and gained a season sweep of Hibriten. Ian Cox again led EB with 20 points (14 in first half) with Caleb Hudson adding six points.
JV GIRLS
EB 20, Hibriten 14
The JV Lady Cavaliers (3-1 NWFAC) overcame a 6-2 halftime deficit in Tuesday’s first contest to claim a third straight win. Chloe Cook scored a game-high 10 points and put EB ahead for good with a basket with around 1:30 remaining. Dixie Leatherman and Ambria White added five points apiece for the hosts.
