Cavaliers swept at home by Hibriten

But Hibriten scored each of the last six points, including four in the final 13.2 seconds, to sweep EB after a 14-point win last month in Lenoir.

Grigg (15) and Snyder (10) both scored in double figures to lead EB, and Snyder also added two assists. Chrisco (four points), Turner (three), Cooke (three, five steals) and Moore (two) completed the scoring.

BOYS

Hibriten 59, EB 45

In a rematch from just three days before, the Cavaliers (2-2 NWFAC) stood toe-to-toe with the Panthers again, this time for three quarters as opposed to two like in Saturday’s game.

But Hibriten again owned the fourth, 29-16, to take the victory.

The Cavs led 10-8 after one quarter on a Christian Primm 3 to tie the score up and a Landon Yarborough go-ahead bucket. Primm, Aasin Lor, Carter Crump and Jadon Cooke each scored in the second quarter to keep EB in the lead until Hibriten snatched it away at 21-19 at the halftime break.

Four of Cooke’s nine total points in the third, including a putback basket, to keep EB within striking distance.