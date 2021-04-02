Cavaliers win for Minor in coach’s return to Foard, 30-14

NEWTON — In Derrick Minor’s return to his old school, old-school football was the answer.
Not that East Burke would have it any other way.
The Cavaliers played their style on the gridiron, excelling with ground-and-pound offense in the first half before playing shutout defense after the intermission in Thursday night’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference victory over Foard, 30-14.
“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids, but sometimes the Lord shows up right when he needs to,” said Minor, who coached at Foard from 2016-18 and made his first trip back there on the opposing sideline. “It was an ugly first half, but we stayed in it long enough to get the victory. An ugly win’s still a win. But man, it feels especially good on this field.”
Foard’s first drive out of halftime traveled 46 yards down to the Cavs’ 5 before sophomore defensive lineman Matthew Smith made a tackle in the backfield on fourth-and-1. The Tigers’ next series lasted just one play before Noah Rooks smacked the Foard ball-carrier in the backfield and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Spencer Goins.
“I shed a block and the guy goes down for a dive and cuts back around,” Rooks said. “I just wrapped arms like they’ve taught us. Every Monday, we have a practice for just stripping footballs. That’s exactly what I did. I grabbed the hand, got the football and made him fumble.”
The Tigers’ next possession got to midfield before Austin Sellers snagged an interception, then the Cavaliers forced a punt on the following drive. Foard’s last drive ended on another pick, this one by Goins near midfield as time expired.
“I saw the receiver come across the field, and he was wide open,” Goins said. “They were targeting him, and it was pretty obvious he was the favorite target. I just came up, made the play, took a knee, game over. We sealed the deal.”
EB’s offense only had two drives in the first half, but they were on brand. The game-opener was 16 plays and 71 yards, chewing up 8:48 off the clock en route to a 6-yard Dawson Langley rushing touchdown accompanied by a Carter Crump two-point conversion run.
The second drive took exactly 5 minutes for the Cavs to march 61 yards on 10 plays, with Blane Fulbright cashing in from 5 yards out and Crump finding the end zone on another conversion.
The hosts also had two full first-half drives, moving 52 yards over 11 plays on the first and 75 yards on 12 plays during the second, scoring TDs on both and adding extra point kicks to make it just 16-14 in favor of the visitors at the half.
But the EB defense made sure those were the only Foard scores of the contest.
And after a scoreless third frame, Fulbright helped the Cavs keep changing the scoreboard with two more TD runs, one from 38 yards away with a Crump conversion run to make it 24-14, then a 1-yarder with just 32 seconds to play to set the final margin.
“The past two weeks have been rough for us, but we finally got it together tonight and played more as a team,” said Fulbright, the county’s rushing leader. “I can’t thank our coaching staff enough for how hard they work and our offensive line for always paving the way for me to do what I can do. And I always want to thank God because he’s the main reason for all of it.”
Fulbright finished with 166 yards on 31 carries for an EB offense that again did not attempt a pass. Langley had 11 carries for 94 yards and Crump added 19 more on seven attempts to put the total output at 279 yards on 49 rushes, a steady average of 5.7 yards per carry.
“We just had to execute,” Langley said, noting the team’s improved effort after halftime.
The Cavaliers’ defense held Foard to 157 yards on 39 carries (4.0 yards per attempt) and kept the passing game in check until the Tigers were forced to start working the middle of the field with their tight ends in the late stages of the game.
Rooks led the EB defense with seven tackles, including a sack and two others for loss. Michael Magni had six tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup. Goins and Matthew Vue also made six tackles, Landon Langley had five and Elijah Hess (one for loss) and George Mackay had four apiece. Justin Jones had an additional tackle for loss and Cash Norman had a pass breakup.
The win pushes EB up to 4-2 after running the NWFAC gauntlet of undefeated Hibriten and one-loss Bunker Hill in back-to-back weeks after a 3-0 start. The Cavs close the spring regular season at home versus rival Draughn in a likely battle for outright third place in the league.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.