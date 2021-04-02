Cavaliers win for Minor in coach’s return to Foard, 30-14

The Tigers’ next possession got to midfield before Austin Sellers snagged an interception, then the Cavaliers forced a punt on the following drive. Foard’s last drive ended on another pick, this one by Goins near midfield as time expired.

“I saw the receiver come across the field, and he was wide open,” Goins said. “They were targeting him, and it was pretty obvious he was the favorite target. I just came up, made the play, took a knee, game over. We sealed the deal.”

EB’s offense only had two drives in the first half, but they were on brand. The game-opener was 16 plays and 71 yards, chewing up 8:48 off the clock en route to a 6-yard Dawson Langley rushing touchdown accompanied by a Carter Crump two-point conversion run.

The second drive took exactly 5 minutes for the Cavs to march 61 yards on 10 plays, with Blane Fulbright cashing in from 5 yards out and Crump finding the end zone on another conversion.

The hosts also had two full first-half drives, moving 52 yards over 11 plays on the first and 75 yards on 12 plays during the second, scoring TDs on both and adding extra point kicks to make it just 16-14 in favor of the visitors at the half.

But the EB defense made sure those were the only Foard scores of the contest.