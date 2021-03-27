Cavs shut out by Hibriten

ICARD — The East Burke football team suffered its second consecutive loss Friday night at the hands of Hibriten, 49-0 at home.
The Panthers, who are well on their way to a fourth consecutive Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship, were led in their offensive attack by senior running back Cedric Shuford’s 205 rushing yards and five touchdown runs on just seven carries.
Fellow seniors Daren Perry and Noah Isbell also each ran for TDs as well as part of the onslaught.
The Cavaliers (3-2 NWFAC) were able to move the ball at times, reach near midfield or beyond on five of eight total drives.
A second-quarter 42-yard kick return by EB junior Blane Fulbright in which he was a missed tackle away from a touchdown helped EB to cross into Hibriten territory for the first time.
The Cavs also had a fourth-quarter drive that reached the Panthers' 20-yard line but went backward before ending on a turnover on downs.
“The kids didn’t give up and kept fighting,” said EB coach Derrick Minor. “I look at that as something positive in moving forward, playing against one of the best teams in the state.”
Fulbright led EB with just 36 rushing yards on 20 carries but still easily leads the county 154.2 yards per game.
Noah Rooks recovered a first-quarter Hibriten fumble and added two tackles with Michael Magni (five tackles) and Landon Langley (three tackles) also assisting the Cavaliers defense.
East Burke next plays at Foard, where Minor previously coached three seasons, on Thursday.
