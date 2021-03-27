Cavs shut out by Hibriten

ICARD — The East Burke football team suffered its second consecutive loss Friday night at the hands of Hibriten, 49-0 at home.

The Panthers, who are well on their way to a fourth consecutive Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship, were led in their offensive attack by senior running back Cedric Shuford’s 205 rushing yards and five touchdown runs on just seven carries.

Fellow seniors Daren Perry and Noah Isbell also each ran for TDs as well as part of the onslaught.

The Cavaliers (3-2 NWFAC) were able to move the ball at times, reach near midfield or beyond on five of eight total drives.

A second-quarter 42-yard kick return by EB junior Blane Fulbright in which he was a missed tackle away from a touchdown helped EB to cross into Hibriten territory for the first time.

The Cavs also had a fourth-quarter drive that reached the Panthers' 20-yard line but went backward before ending on a turnover on downs.

“The kids didn’t give up and kept fighting,” said EB coach Derrick Minor. “I look at that as something positive in moving forward, playing against one of the best teams in the state.”