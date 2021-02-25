CHANGE OF PACE: Draughn star power shifts from flashy skill guys to grinders

VALDESE — It’s safe to call the Draughn football team’s 2019 offense the most prolific in program history.
Quarterback Braxton Cox, Burke County’s co-player of the year, led the county in passing with 2,837 yards, a new school record, and 34 touchdowns, a new county record. He had receivers like Nick Chrisco, who tied atop the county with 970 yards and school-records of 72 catches and 13 TDs, as well as Denver Treadway and Khe-nai Banks, third and fourth in the county.
And to top it off, the Wildcats had a 1,000-yard rusher in Trent Corn, who dominated the team’s backfield, accumulating a county second-best 1,020 yards with 15 touchdowns on 185 carries.
But now, that quintet has graduated and Draughn’s main standouts heading into the season are grinders — stout defenders like senior Zach Poteet and sophomore Donnell Wilkins, along with Luke Rector, who was an every-game starter at center as a freshman.
“We quickly went from spinning our heads to being excited about what we have coming back,” third-year Wildcats coach Chris Powell said. “We’ve got a lot of key pieces that we’ve got to replace, but kids have stepped up quickly. I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen this year.”
Poteet and Wilkins return after making the all-county second team. At linebacker, Poteet notched a program-record 106 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks. Wilkins, an instant defensive line starter as a freshman, set a school record for quarterback hurries with 21, along with 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries. Rector was all-county honorable mention.
“They’re going to be huge,” Powell said. “Zach is really the heart and soul, in my opinion, of that defense and probably this team. Zach has earned the respect and admiration of his peers. The defensive guys listen to him and he’s a great leader off the field.
“And we’ve got Donnell Wilkins back, who had a phenomenal freshman season. We’re moving him to a standup linebacker. Luke started the first game at right tackle last year and had to transition to center, and he never relinquished it from there.”
The Wildcats’ defense will be more of a traditional 4-3 unit this season, anchored by linebackers Poteet and Wilkins, as well as freshmen Kelton Mitchell, Tristen Hines and Nigel Dula, and Thomas Lambert, Holden Curry, Will Price and Beckett Nelson. On the interior of the defensive line will be Rector, Trey Kincaid, Nick Rhoney, Bryan Sanchez and Josh Elkins.
Defensive backs will include cornerback Avien Parker, Tywan Nemorin, Riley Cooper, Zach Pinkterton, Connor Pinkerton, Eli Pritchard, Landon Cox, Desmond Hedrick and Eli Tillery.
First in line to step into Cox’ old spot under center is Freedom transfer Hedrick, described by Powell as a smart, high-motor athlete to guide the offense. Freshman Tillery is the backup QB and a wide receiver.
Also catching passes will be junior Nelson, along with Parker, Nemorin, Pritchard, Cooper, Curry, Price, Zach Pinkerton and Connor Pinkerton. Mitchell and sophomore Cox will fill the tight end roles. Stepping up at running back are Omarion Conley, who had one TD last season, and Dula, a gifted freshman ballcarrier. The H-backs will be Wilkins and Lambert.
Rector will be joined on the offensive line by guards Poteet, Elkins, Hines and Will Seagle, and tackles Rhoney, Sanchez and Jaquez Yokely.
Scheduled to return at kicker is Ryan Kaminske, joined by newcomers Manny Velasquez and Tino Hernandez. Dula, Nemorin, Hedrick and Zach Pinkerton are in the mix to return kicks.
Draughn began Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play late Thursday versus West Iredell.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.