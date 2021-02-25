CHANGE OF PACE: Draughn star power shifts from flashy skill guys to grinders

“They’re going to be huge,” Powell said. “Zach is really the heart and soul, in my opinion, of that defense and probably this team. Zach has earned the respect and admiration of his peers. The defensive guys listen to him and he’s a great leader off the field.

“And we’ve got Donnell Wilkins back, who had a phenomenal freshman season. We’re moving him to a standup linebacker. Luke started the first game at right tackle last year and had to transition to center, and he never relinquished it from there.”

The Wildcats’ defense will be more of a traditional 4-3 unit this season, anchored by linebackers Poteet and Wilkins, as well as freshmen Kelton Mitchell, Tristen Hines and Nigel Dula, and Thomas Lambert, Holden Curry, Will Price and Beckett Nelson. On the interior of the defensive line will be Rector, Trey Kincaid, Nick Rhoney, Bryan Sanchez and Josh Elkins.

Defensive backs will include cornerback Avien Parker, Tywan Nemorin, Riley Cooper, Zach Pinkterton, Connor Pinkerton, Eli Pritchard, Landon Cox, Desmond Hedrick and Eli Tillery.

First in line to step into Cox’ old spot under center is Freedom transfer Hedrick, described by Powell as a smart, high-motor athlete to guide the offense. Freshman Tillery is the backup QB and a wide receiver.