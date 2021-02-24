CHANGING OF THE GUARD: New coach Duncan, young Patton squad learning on the fly

Mark Duncan’s first head coaching opportunity certainly didn’t arrive at the easiest time, coming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s making the most of it.
The new leader of the Patton football team is taking the good with the bad as he transitions across town after several seasons as the Freedom defensive coordinator. He’s getting to know his new players, working with their parents and learning all sorts of things on the fly.
“It’s had its highs and lows dealing with the pandemic,” Duncan said. “The bright spot is I’ve enjoyed the kids, getting to know them and the parents. It’s been very encouraging to know how much the parents really care about their team and the kids doing everything I’ve asked them to do as far as in the weight room and being at practice.
“The difficult part is making a plan, then being flexible and changing the plan every day. It’s not changing it weekly, it’s changing almost daily when it comes to practice, classes and weather. That gets a little frustrating at times, but everybody’s dealing with it. We just keep pushing through.”
And while his background is on the defensive side, Duncan will call offensive plays at Patton. Meanwhile, he’ll be turning over the keys to the defense to new coordinator Lee Crawford.
The other big challenge for Duncan comes in the form of an inexperienced roster. This year’s Panthers squad features just 10 upperclassmen — four seniors and six juniors. And with no JV team this season, PHS will be counting on a slew of sophomore and freshmen to fill varsity roles.
Two of those seniors are Kalen Byrd, a regular contributor on defense and special teams for Patton last season who filled more of utility role on the offensive side of the ball, and Noah Morgan. Those two are competing to replace two-year starting quarterback Weston Fleming in the Panthers’ new H-back shotgun offensive scheme, with Byrd leading the way and Morgan firmly in the mix at wide receiver, as well.
“Both of them have done a good job,” Duncan said. “We’re still repping both of them and they’re very versatile athletes. It’s not a two-quarterback system, but being a small school, we need to make sure we get as many reps with each person at certain positions as we can, especially at quarterback to be comfortable.”
DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez is one of Patton’s top returning ball-carriers. Other running backs include Trevor Smith, Tay’Adrian Brawley and Jerry Sarath. Joining Morgan at wideout are Waylon Rutherford, Randan Clarke, Hunter Johnson, Chandler Rutherford, Garrett Mathews and Reid Pons. Filling the key H-back positions are Peyton Sexton, Skyler Phillips and Caleb Logan.
The offensive line will consist of experienced senior Daniel Rector at center, along with Ethan Duncan, Dawson Carswell, Colten Dale and Francisco Carrera, as well as some underclassmen.
Patton’s four-man front defense will be anchored in the trenches by a rotation of those same names, along with Sarath and Kamden Stephens. At linebacker will be Dale, Sexton, Phillips, Smith and Logan. And the secondary will consist of Morgan, Byrd, Pons, Brawley, Chandler Rutherford and Jayden Connelly.
Special teams have been a strength for the Panthers over the past few seasons, and that could again be the case with junior kicker Eliseo Ramirez returning to the team. Ramirez’ 2019 highlights included making the winning field goal in a 3-0 triumph at McDowell.
Other key roles on that unit will be filled by Morgan and Waylon Rutherford at punter, Stephens and Rector at long snapper, and kick returners Morgan, Phillips and Pons.
Patton traveled to Foard late Thursday to begin its Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference slate.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.