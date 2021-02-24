CHANGING OF THE GUARD: New coach Duncan, young Patton squad learning on the fly

Mark Duncan’s first head coaching opportunity certainly didn’t arrive at the easiest time, coming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s making the most of it.

The new leader of the Patton football team is taking the good with the bad as he transitions across town after several seasons as the Freedom defensive coordinator. He’s getting to know his new players, working with their parents and learning all sorts of things on the fly.

“It’s had its highs and lows dealing with the pandemic,” Duncan said. “The bright spot is I’ve enjoyed the kids, getting to know them and the parents. It’s been very encouraging to know how much the parents really care about their team and the kids doing everything I’ve asked them to do as far as in the weight room and being at practice.

“The difficult part is making a plan, then being flexible and changing the plan every day. It’s not changing it weekly, it’s changing almost daily when it comes to practice, classes and weather. That gets a little frustrating at times, but everybody’s dealing with it. We just keep pushing through.”

And while his background is on the defensive side, Duncan will call offensive plays at Patton. Meanwhile, he’ll be turning over the keys to the defense to new coordinator Lee Crawford.