Chipper active in new coaching role with Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones has been active in his new role as an Atlanta Braves hitting consultant at the team’s spring training site in North Port, Florida.

“He’s bounding around,” third baseman Austin Riley said Thursday. “It seems like he’s everywhere.”

Manager Brian Snitker said Jones, who played his full 19-year career with the Braves, is a valuable resource for players. Jones was part of 11 consecutive NL East titles from 1995-05, and their World Series championship in the first year of that run.

“He’s a hitting savant,” Snitker said. “He’s got such great feel. He’s got a good eye, watching these guys, too. He sees things. It’s going to be awesome having him here.”