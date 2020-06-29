City announces info for summer tennis lessons

The city of Morganton’s recreation department won’t have a youth travel tennis team this summer, but details have been announced for the rec’s summer lessons in the sport.
Two-week sessions for students ages 7-17, all held at the Collett Street Recreation Center, will run July 6-17, July 20-31 and Aug. 3-14, Mondays through Fridays from 8-9 a.m. or 9-10 a.m. each day. Lesson fees are $30 for city residents and $40 for non-residents.
This summer’s tennis lessons also will have strict guidelines with COVID-19 safety in mind.
All players, spectators and employees must adhere to six-foot physical distancing guidelines while at the facility. Parents and spectators will not be allowed on tennis courts or any player areas. Those in attendance must use social distancing guidelines from personal vehicles or the bleachers. Six-foot social distancing must be adhered to while watching games or practice. Spectators are asked to wash their hands or sanitize when possible.
During practice, the city recommends that coaches divide players into small groups and establish rotating shifts. Players should bring their own individual water or Gatorade containers. The city highly recommends that players not share their personal bottle or equipment. Equipment should be used only by the player to whom it belongs. For players who use recreation equipment, it will be cleaned and sanitized before and after each session.
Players or coaches who are sick or exhibiting symptoms must stay home and all participants are asked to cover their coughs and sneezes. The “no touch rule” for player and coaches says that players and coaches will not be allowed to high five, shake hands or have any other physical contact with teammates, opposing players, coaches, umpires or fans. Individuals should not congregate following practice or games. It is highly recommended all participants wear a mask, but not required.
“The city of Morganton Parks and Recreation Department will do its very best to provide a safe, clean and fun environment for our participants and spectators, but please understand there is a risk with participation,” the city’s release said. “You as an individual or parent/guardian of a participant accept these risks and the city of Morganton is not responsible.”
Registration now is open and each two-week session is limited to 10 players. For more information or to register, call the city rec at 828-438-5350.
