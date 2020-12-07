COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: Abee, The Citadel start 3-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel men’s basketball team got halfway to last season’s win total already thanks to Saturday’s 100-58 home victory over Toccoa Falls.

The victory improved the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season, their first 3-0 or better start since 1995-96. The Citadel started 0-3 last season, struggling to a 6-24 overall mark while going winless in Southern Conference action.

The Citadel led 10-0 out of the gate Saturday, and the margin was 57-23 by halftime.

Bulldogs sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S. 2017) started and contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists with three made 3-pointers in 23 minutes. It was the second straight double-figure scoring game for Abee, FHS’ all-time leading boys scorer.

The Citadel finished with 16 made 3s as a team, hitting 13 of 21 from beyond the arc in the opening half. The Bulldogs also dished out 26 assists on their 36 made field goals.

Four other players in addition to Abee reached double figures.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III led with 13 points in his first start of the season, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals and zero turnovers. Kaiden Rice and Jackson Gammons both scored 12, and Brent Davis (three rebounds, two assists, five steals) added 11.