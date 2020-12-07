COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: Abee, The Citadel start 3-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel men’s basketball team got halfway to last season’s win total already thanks to Saturday’s 100-58 home victory over Toccoa Falls.
The victory improved the Bulldogs to 3-0 on the season, their first 3-0 or better start since 1995-96. The Citadel started 0-3 last season, struggling to a 6-24 overall mark while going winless in Southern Conference action.
The Citadel led 10-0 out of the gate Saturday, and the margin was 57-23 by halftime.
Bulldogs sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S. 2017) started and contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists with three made 3-pointers in 23 minutes. It was the second straight double-figure scoring game for Abee, FHS’ all-time leading boys scorer.
The Citadel finished with 16 made 3s as a team, hitting 13 of 21 from beyond the arc in the opening half. The Bulldogs also dished out 26 assists on their 36 made field goals.
Four other players in addition to Abee reached double figures.
Rudy Fitzgibbons III led with 13 points in his first start of the season, adding three rebounds, six assists, two steals and zero turnovers. Kaiden Rice and Jackson Gammons both scored 12, and Brent Davis (three rebounds, two assists, five steals) added 11.
Jerry Higgins III added six points, five assists and three steals, and Stephen Clark led with eight rebounds to go along with his seven points and two blocks.
WOMEN
Corpening hits double digits again
The host UNC-Asheville women's team fell for the first time at home on Sunday as Wofford defeated the Bulldogs, 76-50.
Senior Nadiria Evans led the way for UNCA with 18 points, and Amaryah Corpening (Freedom H.S. 2017) also finished the afternoon in double figures with 12 points. After Corpening started every game a year ago, it was the senior guard’s third straight double-figure game to open this season.
Corpening also finished with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes, making two 3s and shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.
A Corpening trey just before halftime kept her Bulldogs within 10 points behind at 32-22 before the Terriers edged away over the final 20 minutes.
UNCA (1-2) hosts Florida on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
L-R loses to Limestone, drops to 0-2
Playing their second game in three days after a delayed start to the season, the Lenoir-Rhyne women lost on Monday afternoon to first-year South Atlantic Conference foe Limestone, 75-40.
The Bears (0-2) trailed by 22 points at halftime and scored half their 40 points in the final quarter.
Tatum McBride’s eight points and Olivia Nunn’s 10 rebounds led the way as no L-R players hit double figures.
Freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S. 2020) came off the bench for six points, three rebounds and one block in 25 minutes, taking a team-high 11 field-goal attempts. Fellow ex-Lady Patriot and L-R freshman guard Josie Hise was scoreless in 19 minutes but did finish with three assists and two steals.
