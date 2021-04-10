COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: Heels’ Brooks enters transfer portal

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks said Friday he plans to play a fifth season of college basketball, but not at UNC.

Brooks, a four-year Tar Heels starter who was named ACC preseason player of the year in October, has entered the transfer portal, joining the 1,200-plus players across the NCAA Division I landscape in having done so.

He’s the sixth UNC frontcourt player from last season to announce plans to leave the program, including all of the top four, though Armando Bacot has announced he will test the draft process but not hire an agent, meaning he could return.

Brooks averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior, number which dropped to 10.2 and 6.9 last season.

WF adds 7-foot transfer

Wake Forest is adding Dallas Walton, a 7-foot transfer from Colorado. Walton averaged 6.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and about 15 minutes in 26 games for the Buffaloes, who went 23-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament second round.

Walton played three seasons for Colorado. He redshirted in the 2016-17 season, and he missed the 2018-19 season after tearing an ACL during preseason practice. Walton could have two seasons remaining if he applied for and was granted a medical hardship.