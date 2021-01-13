COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: L-R men receive D-II poll votes

HICKORY — After ending Lincoln Memorial’s 39-game win streak Saturday, the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team is receiving votes in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II top 25 poll.

The Bears (3-1) were the sixth team outside the top 25 this week with eight points.

L-R, which was last nationally ranked in 2018, was one of four South Atlantic Conference teams in the top 25 or receiving votes category this week, joining LMU, Queens and Tusculum. With the loss, the Railsplitters dropped from No. 2 to No. 6.

L-R’s men’s game against Anderson scheduled for Monday was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Both the Bears men’s and women’s teams were in action late Wednesday at Virginia-Wise.

WCU-UNCG postponed

Wednesday’s Southern Conference men's game between host Western Carolina and UNC-Greensboro was postponed due to continued COVID-19 quarantine protocols and NCAA return-to-sport guidelines.

Additionally, dates for three of WCU’s previously postponed SoCon games were released Tuesday by the conference office as a total of 12 SoCon men’s games were rescheduled.

WCU (7-3, 0-1) now plays at Samford on Jan. 18, hosts The Citadel on Feb. 1 and hosts Furman on Feb. 15.