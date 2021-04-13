 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: WCU names Justin Gray head coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: WCU names Justin Gray head coach

Justin Gray

Former Wake Forest basketball player Justin Gray, right, talks with supporter Julie Griffin before the start of the Chris Paul Family Foundation Charity Golf Classic at Old Town Club in August 2018.

 Walt Unks/Journal

CULLOWHEE — Justin Gray on Tuesday was named the 19th coach all-time at Western Carolina.

The Charlotte native and former Wake Forest star player comes to Cullowhee after serving the past two seasons on Pat Kelsey’s staff at Winthrop.

He was also on the WFU staff as director of basketball development on the heels of a successful 12-year pro playing career overseas.

The three-time All-ACC player, a member of Wake’s 2002-03 ACC regular-season title team, finished with 1,946 career points with the Demon Deacons and ranks second all-time at Wake with 319 career 3-pointers.

Gainey to Vols as assistant

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes on Monday hired veteran Justin Gainey as an assistant coach to fill out his staff.

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at N.C. State," said Barnes, a Hickory native who was at Clemson at that time in the late 1990s. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach.”

Gainey has 15 years of Division I experience. He spent this season as associate head coach under former Duke backcourt adversary Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette, where he also worked from 2014-17. He’s also coached at NCSU, Elon, Appalachian State (under former UNC star Jason Capel), Santa Clara and Arizona.

 

ECU’s Gardner to Virginia

After losing two players to fellow ACC programs, Virginia has added a significant contributor through the transfer portal.

Jayden Gardner, a 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds forward who played three seasons at East Carolina and has two seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Monday that he’s joining Tony Bennett’s program. Gardner averaged 18.0 points and 8.7 rebounds on 50.1 percent shooting over his three seasons at ECU.

His addition helps the Cavaliers offset the recent losses of transfers Justin McKoy to UNC and Casey Morsell to N.C. State.

