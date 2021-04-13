COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: WCU names Justin Gray head coach

CULLOWHEE — Justin Gray on Tuesday was named the 19th coach all-time at Western Carolina.

The Charlotte native and former Wake Forest star player comes to Cullowhee after serving the past two seasons on Pat Kelsey’s staff at Winthrop.

He was also on the WFU staff as director of basketball development on the heels of a successful 12-year pro playing career overseas.

The three-time All-ACC player, a member of Wake’s 2002-03 ACC regular-season title team, finished with 1,946 career points with the Demon Deacons and ranks second all-time at Wake with 319 career 3-pointers.

Gainey to Vols as assistant

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes on Monday hired veteran Justin Gainey as an assistant coach to fill out his staff.

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at N.C. State," said Barnes, a Hickory native who was at Clemson at that time in the late 1990s. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach.”