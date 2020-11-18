COLLEGE BRIEFS: App St. women’s hoops announces signings

The rescheduling was necessary to meet the minimum NCAA and South Atlantic Conference COVID testing and quarantining standards as outlined in the SAC “Return to Play” protocol for basketball.

The Bears will now open the season Dec. 5 at Anderson. The home opener will be Dec. 9 against Catawba.

UNCG men delay start of season

The start of the UNCG men's basketball season will be delayed by two days.

The Spartans will play five games at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, with their season opener now set for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. against Arkansas-Little Rock. The game is being played two days later than originally scheduled because Southern Illinois, which was scheduled to play three games in Louisville, has withdrawn because of COVID-19 issues and has been replaced by Evansville.

CIAA to start league play in Jan.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) this week announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 regular season will start Jan. 9 and conclude Feb. 20. Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will compete in the 2021 CIAA Tournament from Feb. 22-27, which this year will be hosted by Baltimore after Charlotte hosted the event for years.