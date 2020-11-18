COLLEGE BRIEFS: App St. women’s hoops announces signings

BOONE — The Appalachian State women's basketball team this week announced its 2021 signing class, which includes most notably Morganton’s Adair Garrison.
Garrison, a 6-foot senior forward at Freedom who is expected to hold her official signing locally next week, has averaged 12 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 1.5 assists in her three prep seasons.
Garrison is a three-time all-conference and all-county selection and two-time all-district selection who was named the Coaches vs. Cancer Preseason Invitational MVP as a sophomore and made the All-Freedom Christmas Invitational team during her junior campaign.
"We are excited to officially welcome Adair to our Mountaineer family,” App State coach Angel Elderkin said. “Adair is a local talent, and it was important for us to keep her close to home. Her versatility to play around the rim and stretch the defense with her shooting ability will make an immediate impact for our program."
The Mountaineers also bring in among their four commits Enka’s Emily Carver as well as Greensboro’s Mariah Frazier and Zada Porter of Roanoke, Va.
L-R women delay start of season
Lenoir-Rhyne this week announced schedule revisions for the first three women's basketball games of the season. The changes affect the home opener against Queens on Nov. 21, the game at Limestone on Nov. 24 and the game at Newberry on Nov. 28.
The rescheduling was necessary to meet the minimum NCAA and South Atlantic Conference COVID testing and quarantining standards as outlined in the SAC “Return to Play” protocol for basketball.
The Bears will now open the season Dec. 5 at Anderson. The home opener will be Dec. 9 against Catawba.
UNCG men delay start of season
The start of the UNCG men's basketball season will be delayed by two days.
The Spartans will play five games at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, with their season opener now set for Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. against Arkansas-Little Rock. The game is being played two days later than originally scheduled because Southern Illinois, which was scheduled to play three games in Louisville, has withdrawn because of COVID-19 issues and has been replaced by Evansville.
CIAA to start league play in Jan.
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) this week announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 regular season will start Jan. 9 and conclude Feb. 20. Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will compete in the 2021 CIAA Tournament from Feb. 22-27, which this year will be hosted by Baltimore after Charlotte hosted the event for years.
Also this week, CIAA member Winston-Salem State said it will not have fans at home games. Earlier this month, the CIAA announced its teams will not play football games this spring.
Emory & Henry invited to join SAC
The South Atlantic Conference presidents council this week announced that Emory & Henry College has been invited to join the SAC pending acceptance into the NCAA Division II process, following a unanimous vote by the council to approve its application for membership.
Emory & Henry, currently in the Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference, will begin competition in all SAC sports in the 2022-23 academic year.
The addition of Emory & Henry will increase the number of SAC members to 14 institutions and may necessitate two SAC divisions in football for the first time.
