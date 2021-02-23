COLLEGE BRIEFS: Corpening hits GW shot for UNCA in career night

CLINTON, S.C. — A 3-pointer from senior guard Amaryah Corpening (Freedom H.S.) in the closing seconds helped lift the UNC Asheville women's basketball team to a 61-59 victory at Big South foe Presbyterian last week, starting a recent three-game Bulldogs’ win streak.
Corpening finished the contest with a career-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for UNCA (10-10, 7-6). UNCA then swept Winthrop over the weekend, winning 61-37 and 57-46.
Corpening has now hit double figures in six of her team’s last seven games and in 15 of 20 overall for the season.
Abee leads Citadel to win
Sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S.) scored 19 points, one off his season-high, as The Citadel edged archrival VMI at home Saturday in Southern Conference action, 75-74.
Trailing 74-73 in the closing seconds of the game, The Citadel’s Hayden Brown hit a driving layup off a feed from Tyler Moffe with 1.1 seconds on the clock in the Bulldogs’ thrilling win.
The Citadel (12-10, 5-10) then lost Monday at Mercer, with Abee missing his first game of the season. He had scored in double figures in four straight and seven of his last eight games before that.
TRACK
Yelton wins league title
Hank Yelton (Freedom H.S.) recently won the 60-meter hurdles event at the Appalachian Athletic Conference indoor track & field championship as his Montreat squad won the AAC team title for a fourth consecutive season.
Yelton scored the win with a time of 8.81 seconds. Yelton added another impressive performance to his conference resume in the 600-meter race, running 1:25.52 to finish fourth.
BASEBALL
Fisher off to solid start
Cameron Fisher, who grew up locally and is the grandson of Ronnie Fisher of Morganton, is off to a good start at Walters State (Tenn.) Community College.
The freshman, who signed last year with the University of Mississippi before his scholarship was revoked amid the pandemic, has five hits including two doubles through seven games. He’s also scored four runs, produced four RBIs, walked three times and stolen two bases so far for the Senators (6-1).