COLLEGE BRIEFS: Corpening hits GW shot for UNCA in career night

CLINTON, S.C. — A 3-pointer from senior guard Amaryah Corpening (Freedom H.S.) in the closing seconds helped lift the UNC Asheville women's basketball team to a 61-59 victory at Big South foe Presbyterian last week, starting a recent three-game Bulldogs’ win streak.

Corpening finished the contest with a career-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for UNCA (10-10, 7-6). UNCA then swept Winthrop over the weekend, winning 61-37 and 57-46.

Corpening has now hit double figures in six of her team’s last seven games and in 15 of 20 overall for the season.

Abee leads Citadel to win

Sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S.) scored 19 points, one off his season-high, as The Citadel edged archrival VMI at home Saturday in Southern Conference action, 75-74.

Trailing 74-73 in the closing seconds of the game, The Citadel’s Hayden Brown hit a driving layup off a feed from Tyler Moffe with 1.1 seconds on the clock in the Bulldogs’ thrilling win.

The Citadel (12-10, 5-10) then lost Monday at Mercer, with Abee missing his first game of the season. He had scored in double figures in four straight and seven of his last eight games before that.

TRACK