COLLEGE BRIEFS: Johnson captures 14th national title with Oregon track

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Oregon men’s indoor track team won the 2021 NCAA championship over the weekend, with six individual champions pushing the Ducks to 79 points, the second-highest total in event history.
For the Oregon women’s team, Kemba Nelson broke the collegiate record with a time of 7.05 seconds to win the 60 meters.
Both Oregon teams are coached by Freedom alum and Appalachian State Hall of Famer Robert Johnson, a 13-time national coach of the year in the sport. It was Johnson’s fourth indoor national title and 14th overall.
"That point total (for the men) is absolutely crazy," Johnson said. "With all that's gone on in the world and having this meet canceled a year ago, I couldn't be prouder."
BASKETBALL
N.C. State women No. 1 seed
The North Carolina State women are a No. 1 seed for the first time, joining South Carolina, UConn and Stanford on the top lines as the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced late Monday.
"The No. 1 seed is a great honor, obviously," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. "Y'all know me, I'd rather just stayed a No. 2 and laid low."
The back-to-back ACC Tournament champion Wolfpack (20-2) open with 16th-seeded North Carolina A&T, and the Gamecocks (22-4) first face Mercer. Wake Forest (12-12) earned its second berth all-time and is a No. 9 seed, while North Carolina (13-10) got a 10 seed. Wake faces Oklahoma State and UNC faces Alabama in round one.
WCU’s Faulkner all-district
Western Carolina redshirt senior guard Mason Faulkner was named to the NABC All-District 21 second team, it was announced Tuesday. Faulkner earns all-district honors for the second straight year and was also named All-Southern Conference after he averaged a team-best 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and a SoCon-best 4.8 assists per game.
UNC-Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, the back-to-back SoCon player of the year and 2020-21 defensive player of the year, was selected to the district first team.
OTHER
In-ACC transfers won’t sit year
The ACC has eliminated its rule requiring athletes to sit out a season if they transfer within the league.
The move is the latest across college sports to loosen restrictions on transferring athletes so they can switch schools and play right away. The NCAA is moving toward making the so-called one-time exception available for all athletes.
"The time has come for all student-athletes to have the opportunity to transfer and be permitted to compete immediately," new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said. "This decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes as it allows greater flexibility during their collegiate career."
FOOTBALL
WCU RB wins SoCon award
Western Carolina senior tailback Donnavan Spencer was named the Southern Conference offensive player of the week, national player of the week by College Sports Madness and was an honorable mention for the Stats Perform national weekly award on offense.
In Saturday’s 21-14 home win against The Citadel, Spencer rushed for two touchdowns and a career-best 220 yards on 27 carries while catching two passes for 45 receiving yards.
Maye named L-R heavy hitter
Jon Ross Maye was named the Lenoir-Rhyne football team’s Ronnie Lott heavy hitter from Friday’s season-opening 27-20 overtime win over Newberry. Maye recorded a game-high 14 tackles in the contest, the highest individual total in the South Atlantic Conference for games last week.
Maye was also awarded L-R’s defensive player of the week, splitting it with Eric Jackson. Running back Dwayne McGee was named offensive player of the week, and Chase Allbaugh and Alvin James split top special teams honors.
The Bears return to action for their home opener Saturday against Barton at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
App State up to 30 percent capacity
Appalachian State athletics earlier this week announced that, in compliance with N.C. Executive Order No. 195, there will be additional but limited seating options available for remaining home baseball games this spring at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.