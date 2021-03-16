COLLEGE BRIEFS: Johnson captures 14th national title with Oregon track

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Oregon men’s indoor track team won the 2021 NCAA championship over the weekend, with six individual champions pushing the Ducks to 79 points, the second-highest total in event history.

For the Oregon women’s team, Kemba Nelson broke the collegiate record with a time of 7.05 seconds to win the 60 meters.

Both Oregon teams are coached by Freedom alum and Appalachian State Hall of Famer Robert Johnson, a 13-time national coach of the year in the sport. It was Johnson’s fourth indoor national title and 14th overall.

"That point total (for the men) is absolutely crazy," Johnson said. "With all that's gone on in the world and having this meet canceled a year ago, I couldn't be prouder."

BASKETBALL

N.C. State women No. 1 seed

The North Carolina State women are a No. 1 seed for the first time, joining South Carolina, UConn and Stanford on the top lines as the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced late Monday.

"The No. 1 seed is a great honor, obviously," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said. "Y'all know me, I'd rather just stayed a No. 2 and laid low."