COLLEGE BRIEFS: L-R men’s hoops advances in SAC tourney

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Seniors Darius Simmons (33 points) and R.J. Gunn (29) combined for 62 points as the Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team topped Newberry on Monday, 81-70, in the South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Bears (9-6, 8-6 SAC) snapped a 12-game losing streak at Newberry in the process. They advance to face top-seeded Queens on the road Thursday night in the semifinals.
L-R hit a season-high 13 3-pointers on the night and shot a season-best 44.8 percent from long range. The Bears trailed as much as 23-12 with 11:59 to play in the first half before Gunn, Simmons and Tyson McClain hit consecutive 3s for a 9-0 run. Simmons capped a subsequent 11-2 L-R second-quarter outburst with another trey for a 34-29 edge.
Davion Bradford had a season-high 10 rebounds, the first Bear in double digits in the rebounding column this season as L-R won the battle on the boards, 37-28.
NIT trimmed, moved to Texas
The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of the sport’s oldest postseason tournament.
The field is being reduced to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games will be played in the Dallas area.
Strict fan rules at SEC tourney
The SEC wants the few fans able to attend its men’s tournament in Nashville, Tenn., to know the rules.
Health officials are allowing a seating capacity of 20 percent at Bridgestone Arena for approximately 3,400 fans because of COVID-19 restrictions at the tournament starting March 10.
The SEC said Tuesday that fans over the age of 2 will have to wear masks or face coverings. The league also isn’t making tickets available for public purchase because of the reduced seating. Individual SEC teams will have a limited number of tickets for sale for their fans.
FOOTBALL
App State ’21 schedule unveiled
Appalachian State this week announced its 2021 schedule. It starts with a Thursday night game (Sept. 2) against East Carolina at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium to kick off the season across the state.
The Mountaineers also play at Miami (Sept. 11), and will host Elon (Sept. 18) and Marshall (Sept. 25) out of conference. App State’s notable Sun Belt home games include a Wednesday night nationally-televised contest versus reigning league champ Coastal Carolina (Oct. 20) and the regular-season finale against rival Georgia Southern (Nov. 27).
ETSU-Wofford game postponed
Saturday’s game between East Tennessee State and Wofford has been postponed.
The Southern Conference game was supposed to be played at Wofford, but the Terriers have dropped below the guidelines for available players at a specific position group due to COVID-19 player opt-outs and injuries. There was no immediate word of when the game might be rescheduled.
BASEBALL
WCU pitcher earns SoCon honor
Western Carolina sophomore right-hander Zebby Matthews was named the Southern Conference baseball pitcher of the week for his performance in the Catamounts’ series-opening victory at UNC Wilmington.
Matthews struck out a season-high seven over a season-long tying seven innings in Friday’s 8-2 victory. He scattered three singles and worked around one walk in the shutout outing in which he recorded three 1-2-3 frames and did not allow a base runner past second base.