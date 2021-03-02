COLLEGE BRIEFS: L-R men’s hoops advances in SAC tourney

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Seniors Darius Simmons (33 points) and R.J. Gunn (29) combined for 62 points as the Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team topped Newberry on Monday, 81-70, in the South Atlantic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The Bears (9-6, 8-6 SAC) snapped a 12-game losing streak at Newberry in the process. They advance to face top-seeded Queens on the road Thursday night in the semifinals.

L-R hit a season-high 13 3-pointers on the night and shot a season-best 44.8 percent from long range. The Bears trailed as much as 23-12 with 11:59 to play in the first half before Gunn, Simmons and Tyson McClain hit consecutive 3s for a 9-0 run. Simmons capped a subsequent 11-2 L-R second-quarter outburst with another trey for a 34-29 edge.

Davion Bradford had a season-high 10 rebounds, the first Bear in double digits in the rebounding column this season as L-R won the battle on the boards, 37-28.

NIT trimmed, moved to Texas

The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of the sport’s oldest postseason tournament.