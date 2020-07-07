COLLEGE BRIEFS: L-R tweaks football schedule, losing 1 game

HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne University football team has re-released its 2020 schedule following a modification due to COVID-19.
The 10-game slate now kicks off Sept. 12 when the Bears host Virginia Union. Originally, the season was set to open on Sept. 5, but the NCAA reduced the maximum number of competitions from 11 to 10 so the Bears will no longer be taking on nonconference St. Augustine's.
Fireworks are scheduled to take place following the season opener (weather dependent) as L-R opens the 101st season in program history and first under coach Mike Jacobs.
The two-time defending champion Bears will still travel to Newberry on Sept. 19 to open South Atlantic Conference play.
CVCC AD named NJCAA D-II softball chair
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College athletic director Nick Schroeder has been named to three committees as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), including as the Division II softball chair.
Schroeder, who is entering his eighth year as AD at CVCC, is serving in the role of chair for a second straight year.
During his first year, Schroeder was instrumental in adjusting the D-II national championship by adding a day to the event and having championships played on a single field in the final three days of competition.
The NJCAA D-II softball championship is scheduled to take place in Oxford, Ala. in 2021 and 2022 and in Spartanburg, S.C. in 2023 and 2024.
