COLLEGE BRIEFS: Robinson earns save as UNCG baseball tops No. 11 N.C. State

RALEIGH — Morganton native Kross Robinson nailed down his second save in four games this season, striking out the final batter swinging as the UNC-Greensboro baseball team surprised No. 11 host N.C. State on Tuesday night with a 16-13 victory.

Robinson, a Spartans redshirt junior right-hander who is a Patton High School 2016 graduate and Brevard College transfer, allowed one hit and struck out two in the bottom of the ninth inning.

He and fellow UNCG relievers Jack Voigt and Brandon Stephens combined on the final 12 outs of the night, with the trio allowing just a single run and three hits to put a quiet ending on the slugfest.

UNCG (3-1) rallied from a 7-0 deficit after four innings as it scored seven runs in the fifth and tacked on six in the seventh plus three in the ninth.

The Spartans open a three-game series at High Point on Friday.

Charleston Southern pauses 11 teams

Charleston Southern has paused all athletic activities for the week due to contact tracing and positive cases of COVID-19, ending the men's basketball program's long-shot chance of making the NCAA Tournament.