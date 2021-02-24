COLLEGE BRIEFS: Robinson earns save as UNCG baseball tops No. 11 N.C. State

RALEIGH — Morganton native Kross Robinson nailed down his second save in four games this season, striking out the final batter swinging as the UNC-Greensboro baseball team surprised No. 11 host N.C. State on Tuesday night with a 16-13 victory.
Robinson, a Spartans redshirt junior right-hander who is a Patton High School 2016 graduate and Brevard College transfer, allowed one hit and struck out two in the bottom of the ninth inning.
He and fellow UNCG relievers Jack Voigt and Brandon Stephens combined on the final 12 outs of the night, with the trio allowing just a single run and three hits to put a quiet ending on the slugfest.
UNCG (3-1) rallied from a 7-0 deficit after four innings as it scored seven runs in the fifth and tacked on six in the seventh plus three in the ninth.
The Spartans open a three-game series at High Point on Friday.
Charleston Southern pauses 11 teams
Charleston Southern has paused all athletic activities for the week due to contact tracing and positive cases of COVID-19, ending the men's basketball program's long-shot chance of making the NCAA Tournament.
The pause will affect 11 teams, which can return to practice on Monday but can't compete until next Thursday. The Buccaneers’ final men’s basketball regular-season game on Wednesday was canceled.
The Buccaneers have won only three games and would’ve been the 11th seed in the Big South Conference tournament. They were scheduled to play at No. 6 Gardner-Webb in the first round Saturday, but after the school announced the pause, the conference updated the tournament format to a 10-team event featuring two first-round games instead of three. GWU will move to the quarterfinal round to play at the No. 3 seed on Monday.
CSU’s women’s basketball series at USC Upstate scheduled for Thursday and Friday also has been postponed. The Big South is working with the school to reschedule that series.