COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU football announces kickoffs, attendance policy

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina on Tuesday announced kickoff times and the COVID-19 attendance policy for its four Southern Conference home games as a part of the upcoming eight-game, conference-only spring football season.

The first three of WCU’s home games against VMI (March 6), The Citadel (March 13) and Chattanooga (April 3) are each set to begin at 1 p.m. The regular-season finale against Wofford on April 10 is pegged for a 2 p.m. kickoff at E.J. Whitmire Stadium/Bob Waters Field. The SoCon slate will be followed by the 16-team FCS playoffs scheduled to begin April 24.

WCU says approximately 300 tickets per home game will be allocated to Catamounts’ season ticket holders. Tickets are $30 each, will not be sold on gamedays and must be purchased in groups of two per social distancing guidelines. Gathering and the use of traditional tailgating items are not approved for the home dates this spring, and on-campus parking lots will open one hour prior to kickoff.

App St. COVID spring policy

For home games in the spring sports seasons of baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field and volleyball, Appalachian State this week said no non-family members will be able to attend.