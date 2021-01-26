COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU football to play Oklahoma in September

The L-R softball team received seven of 13 first-place votes to finish first in the 2021 SAC coaches' preseason poll announced Tuesday morning. The Bears are coming off a 20-4 season in 2020, a season that featured a thrilling extra-inning win against No. 1 Young Harris before it was cut short due to COVID-19.

L-R’s Morgan Beeler, Talon LaClair, Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield were selected to the preseason All-SAC first team, and Lauren Rakes was selected to the second team. L-R opens the season Feb. 7.

OTHER

Fourth CVCC team ranked

Three Catawba Valley Community College teams moved up in this week’s National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association national rankings, while a fourth Red Hawks team joined them in the poll.

The CVCC volleyball and women’s basketball teams are No. 5 in their respective NJCAA Division II polls. A week after receiving votes for a second straight preseason, the CVCC men’s basketball program has its highest-ever ranking at No. 20. And the Red Hawks baseball team, which makes its season debut Feb. 11, is ranked No. 19.