COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU football to play Oklahoma in September
  • Updated
CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina and Oklahoma on Monday officially announced a nonconference football game for this Sept. 11 in Norman, Okla. The game is the first announced on WCU’s 11-game 2021 fall schedule.

The first-ever meeting between the Catamounts and Sooners is just WCU’s second all-time against a current member of the Big 12 conference. WCU traveled to Lawrence, Kan., to open the 1993 season, falling to the Jayhawks 46-3.

WCU played two ranked FBS opponents in the fall 2020 portion of the 2020-21 season, visiting both No. 22 Liberty and No. 17 North Carolina.

Oklahoma claimed its sixth straight Big 12 championship in the fall, then beat Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl.

MEN'S BASKETBALL 

CCC&TI moves to 2-0

The host Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s team led by 16 at halftime Monday and held off No. 2 Davidson-Davie from there in a 92-89 victory.

The Cobras (2-0) were led by Demitri Dixon (21 points), Jalen Crowder (17), Shawn Nelson (16) and Micah Jones (12).

SOFTBALL

L-R picked to win SAC

The L-R softball team received seven of 13 first-place votes to finish first in the 2021 SAC coaches' preseason poll announced Tuesday morning. The Bears are coming off a 20-4 season in 2020, a season that featured a thrilling extra-inning win against No. 1 Young Harris before it was cut short due to COVID-19.

L-R’s Morgan Beeler, Talon LaClair, Kylee Leonhardt and Savannah Moorefield were selected to the preseason All-SAC first team, and Lauren Rakes was selected to the second team. L-R opens the season Feb. 7.

OTHER

Fourth CVCC team ranked

Three Catawba Valley Community College teams moved up in this week’s National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association national rankings, while a fourth Red Hawks team joined them in the poll.

The CVCC volleyball and women’s basketball teams are No. 5 in their respective NJCAA Division II polls. A week after receiving votes for a second straight preseason, the CVCC men’s basketball program has its highest-ever ranking at No. 20. And the Red Hawks baseball team, which makes its season debut Feb. 11, is ranked No. 19.

