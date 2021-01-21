COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Catamount duo named preseason All-SoCon

Thomas led the National team to a 20-17 victory and was named its Offensive MVP. He threw one touchdown pass and unofficially accounted for 170 yards of offense, with an 8.4-yards-per-carry average. Jean-Charles, meanwhile, intercepted a pass in the all-star game.

On Monday, a day after the game, Thomas was named an East-West Shrine Bowl selection. The actual game has been canceled because of COVID-19 challenges, but selected players will still participate in virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Report: Drinkwitz to hire Wilks

It looks like Eliah Drinkwitz has found his next Missouri defensive coordinator, one with an Appalachian State connection.

According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the former Mountaineers coach will hire Steve Wilks, an App State alumnus who played at the school from 1987-91, to run his defense at Mizzou.

Drinkwitz served as Appalachian's head coach for the 2019 season, and was the bridge between Scott Satterfield and Shawn Clark as the leader of the Mountaineers program. App State went 13-1 that season with wins over two Power Five schools: North Carolina and South Carolina.