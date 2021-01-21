COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Catamount duo named preseason All-SoCon

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina landed two defensive players among the preseason All-Southern Conference selections released on Wednesday afternoon by the league office.
Junior defensive end Jayden Pauling garnered a first-team All-SoCon preseason selection, and senior linebacker Ty Harris was named to the second team by the league’s head coaches.
WCU, which played three nonconference road games in the fall semester — two coming against nationally-ranked FBS opponents — was picked to finish ninth in the nine-team league race in both the head coaches and media polls also unveiled Wednesday.
Pauling was sidelined in the fall portion of the 2020-21 season due to injury. Starting seven of his 12 games in 2019, including six straight to end the season, he led the Catamounts with 11 tackles for loss, tied for the fourth-most in the SoCon.
Harris started all 12 games in 2019, finishing the year fourth in the SoCon with an average of 8.8 tackles per game and a team-best 109 total hits with seven tackles for loss.
WCU (0-3) opens spring practice today and starts league action Feb. 20 at Furman.
App St. pair plays Tropical Bowl
Appalachian State's Zac Thomas and Shemar Jean-Charles on Sunday played in the FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl near Orlando, Fla.
Thomas led the National team to a 20-17 victory and was named its Offensive MVP. He threw one touchdown pass and unofficially accounted for 170 yards of offense, with an 8.4-yards-per-carry average. Jean-Charles, meanwhile, intercepted a pass in the all-star game.
On Monday, a day after the game, Thomas was named an East-West Shrine Bowl selection. The actual game has been canceled because of COVID-19 challenges, but selected players will still participate in virtual training sessions in preparation for the NFL Draft.
Report: Drinkwitz to hire Wilks
It looks like Eliah Drinkwitz has found his next Missouri defensive coordinator, one with an Appalachian State connection.
According to Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel, the former Mountaineers coach will hire Steve Wilks, an App State alumnus who played at the school from 1987-91, to run his defense at Mizzou.
Drinkwitz served as Appalachian's head coach for the 2019 season, and was the bridge between Scott Satterfield and Shawn Clark as the leader of the Mountaineers program. App State went 13-1 that season with wins over two Power Five schools: North Carolina and South Carolina.
Wilks most recently worked with the Cleveland Browns as defensive coordinator in 2019. That stop came after a year as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
Four Vols announce transfer plans
Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, running back Eric Gray, linebacker Quavaris Crouch and offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson all entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, two days after Tennessee fired coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others.
Tennessee spokesman Bill Martin confirmed all four had entered the transfer portal. The players all entered their names in a 27-minute span.
To'o To'o was the Volunteers' leading tackler as a sophomore. Gray led Tennessee (3-7) in rushing with 772 yards in nine games, which ranked eighth in the SEC. Johnson, a redshirt senior, started five of his seven games at left tackle.
Tennessee now has had 14 players enter the transfer portal since Dec. 1.