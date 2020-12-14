COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: State ranked, Wake kickoff time announced

One week after moving back into the Amway Coaches poll, N.C. State (8-3) was one of two newcomers in this week’s AP poll at No. 24.

The Wolfpack, who completed their regular season the week before, were ranked by the AP just one week earlier this season. State’s presence gives the ACC five ranked teams, the most of any conference.

Also this week, UNC moved up to No. 15 in the coaches poll and State is No. 23. And after receiving votes in the coaches poll the last several weeks, Appalachian State (8-3) did not do so this week but did grab one vote in the AP poll.

ACC kickoffs this week

The ACC on Sunday announced the game time and network for its lone regular-season game of Week 16. Wake Forest (4-4) hosts Florida State (3-6) at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

The ACC title game Saturday in Charlotte between Clemson and Notre Dame will be held at 4 p.m. (ABC), as previously announced. This week’s Georgia Tech-Miami game was canceled.

Virginia to skip bowl