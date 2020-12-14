COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: State ranked, Wake kickoff time announced

One week after moving back into the Amway Coaches poll, N.C. State (8-3) was one of two newcomers in this week’s AP poll at No. 24.
The Wolfpack, who completed their regular season the week before, were ranked by the AP just one week earlier this season. State’s presence gives the ACC five ranked teams, the most of any conference.
Also this week, UNC moved up to No. 15 in the coaches poll and State is No. 23. And after receiving votes in the coaches poll the last several weeks, Appalachian State (8-3) did not do so this week but did grab one vote in the AP poll.
ACC kickoffs this week
The ACC on Sunday announced the game time and network for its lone regular-season game of Week 16. Wake Forest (4-4) hosts Florida State (3-6) at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
The ACC title game Saturday in Charlotte between Clemson and Notre Dame will be held at 4 p.m. (ABC), as previously announced. This week’s Georgia Tech-Miami game was canceled.
Virginia to skip bowl
Virginia is not going to a bowl game this season. A week before bowl announcements are due, on Dec. 20, the Cavaliers (5-5) announced Sunday that their season is over and they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game.
Two other ACC teams — Boston College and Pittsburgh — have also decided against playing in bowls.
