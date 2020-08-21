COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Virus cluster at East Carolina pauses football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina has paused football activities indefinitely after a coronavirus cluster was reported within the team as well as within a campus residence hall.
The school announced the move Thursday, saying there had been 10 positives associated with the football team and seven associated with Clement Hall.
In a statement, East Carolina’s athletics department said affected individuals would be isolated and contact tracing used to determine close contacts for quarantine.
Athletics director Jon Gilbert said the decision to pause football activities came after consulting with medical staff and reviewing those test results.
NCSU moves forward despite online class
North Carolina State says it’s still “progressing with the expectation to compete” in fall sports as the school goes to online-only courses for undergraduates.
The school’s athletics department issued a statement Thursday, shortly after Chancellor Randy Woodson announced the school would shut down in-person undergraduate instruction as of Monday.
In an open letter, Woodson said the school won’t close on-campus housing. That came after the school identified three coronavirus clusters as well as reporting more than 500 students were in quarantine and isolation through “aggressive” contact tracing.
The athletics statement says athletes can continue to hold practices and workouts while the school works with the Atlantic Coast Conference and health officials “towards the safest and most responsible course of action.”
ACC rival North Carolina announced a move to remote instruction for undergraduate courses earlier this week.
S. Carolina to allow 20K fans at games
South Carolina has been approved by the state to permit 20,000 fans at football games this fall, about a quarter of capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The athletic department announced the approval for its fall venues, including the football stadium, which has a listed seating capacity of 80,250.
The Gamecocks open the season at home against Tennessee on Sept. 26.
The athletic department said it will follow Southeastern Conference guidelines for health and safety, including wearing a face covering at all South Carolina venues. The department said it will discourage tailgating and prohibit the use of tents at athletic events.
