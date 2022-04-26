 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ACC Football

14 ACC players ready to break out in 2022

042722-mnh-sports-fbc-acc-playerstowatch-pjump

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass against Wofford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill on Nov. 20. Maye had a strong spring as the Tar Heels seek to replace four-year starter Sam Howell. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Spring football is a time when players who didn't get much time on the field a season earlier make a push to become starters or see significant minutes this fall.

It's the same in the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring as the 14 schools have wrapped up spring football practices and prepare for the fall. The group includes transfers like Boston College tight end who moved from Notre Dame to the Eagles and players like Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata who has been slowed by injuries throughout his career but has been healthy this spring.

A look at Atlantic Coast Conference players this spring who are poised to have standout seasons this fall:

ATLANTIC DIVISION

BOSTON COLLEGE: TE George Takacs is a transfer from Notre Dame who started five games last season, serving largely as a blocker. But at 6-foot-6, 247 pounds, Takacs could be a top target for his past and current teammate in quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

CLEMSON: WR Joseph Ngata was injury free and living up to the reputation as the next great Tigers wideout in the spring. Ngata, bothered by injuries and inconsistencies his first three seasons, has 47 career catches for 761 yards and four TDs.

FLORIDA STATE: DE Derrick McClendon II, at 6-4, 240 pounds, could be a defensive disrupter with ACC defensive player of the year Jermaine Johnson off to the NFL. McClendon had 3.5 sacks and forced a fumble as he played in all 12 games as a backup.

LOUISVILLE: WR Tyler Hudson is a transfer from FCS Central Arkansas who is expected to bolster the Cardinals' offense. Hudson had 1,242 yards in catches to go with eight touchdowns.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE: TE Fred Seabrough, a freshman, emerged as a target for QB Devin Leary as Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren limited reps for older starters. Seabrough caught three passes for 38 yards in the spring game and could be an option this fall.

SYRACUSE: QB Justin Lamson played in place of injured starter Garrett Shrader and showed the Orange may be deep behind center. Lamson completed 7 of 10 throws for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

WAKE FOREST: DT Kobie Turner is a 6-3, 285-pound transfer from Richmond, who could find a spot at that position. He had 54 tackles including 10.5 for loss in FCS play last season.

COASTAL DIVISION

DUKE: WR Sahmir Hagans is a sophomore who made an impression this spring. Hagans had six catches for 82 yards and a score in the Blue Devils spring game.

GEORGIA TECH: RB Dontae Smith will look to take a step forward with the transfer of Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama. Smith had 296 yards last season, including a team-best 6.9 yards per carry.

MIAMI: DE Jahfari Harvey has had strong showings this spring that have impressed new coach Mario Cristobal. While Harvey missed the spring game, he will likely get a long look at starting this fall.

NORTH CAROLINA: QB Drake Maye had a strong spring as the Tar Heels seek to replace four-year starter Sam Howell. Maye completed nine of 12 passes for 113 yards and two touchdown in the spring game.

PITTSBURGH: LB Bangally Kamara is a rising junior who will look to stabilize a position where the Panthers lost two of three starters from their ACC championship team. Kamara played just 80 snaps last fall.

VIRGINIA: RB Mike Hollins was the Cavaliers' third-leading rusher behind quarterback Brennan Armstrong and tailback Wayne Taulapapa. But with Taulapapa in the transfer portal, there's a chance for Hollins to fill the void.

VIRGINIA TECH: QB Grant Wells is a Marshall transfer in a position battle with South Carolina transfer Jason Brown. Wells threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game. First-year coach Brent Pry said the competition will continue in fall camp.

UNC's Fox loses appeal, out for '22

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina won’t have defensive end Tomari Fox this season after he lost an NCAA appeal of his punishment for consuming a ba…

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader to reach 40 wins

The 20th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Memorial at home Saturday in Hickory, winning 14-4 and 3-1 to end the regular season with a program-record 40 wins. The Bears moved to 40-10 overall and 17-7 in the South Atlantic Conference, while the Railsplitters dropped to 27-17 and 15-8.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball falls in extra innings

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team held a five-run lead through six innings, but saw its advantage disappear in a 9-7, 11-inning loss to visiting Lincoln Memorial on Friday in Hickory. The Railsplitters scored twice in the seventh, three times in the ninth and twice in the 11th to hand the Bears only their second home loss in 25 games at Durham Field this season.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse tops Catawba 9-6

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team knocked off Catawba by a 9-6 score on the road Wednesday, moving to 10-1 all-time against the Indians and 6-0 at Shuford Stadium. The Bears improved to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the South Atlantic Conference, while Catawba fell to 8-8 and 4-5.

Queens baseball routs LR 18-5

CHARLOTTE — The 22nd-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team suffered its largest loss of the season on the road Tuesday, falling 18-5 at the hands of Queens. The Bears led 5-4 through six innings before giving up four runs in the seventh and 10 in the eighth.

