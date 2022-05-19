 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football | NIL

A&M's Fisher fires back at 'narcissist' Saban

  • Updated
  • 0
052022-mnh-sports-fbc-athletecompensation-p1

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, shakes hands with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after the end of an NCAA college football game on Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

 Butch Dill, Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday after the Alabama coach accused the Souheastern Conference rival Aggies of using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes.

Less than 24 hours after Saban said Texas A&M was essentially “buying” players, Fisher called an impromptu news conference in College Station, Texas, and did not hold back in blasting college football's most accomplished coach, who was also his boss when the two were at Louisiana State.

“First of all, I'd like to say it's a shame that we have to do this. It's really despicable,” Fisher said in a session that lasted about 10 minutes. “We never bought anybody, no rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong.”

Texas A&M had the consensus No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2022 after beating Alabama during the regular season. The Tide's class was No. 2.

The Crimson Tide lost to the Aggies last season but went on to win the Southeastern Conference and play for the national title. The Aggies finished 8-4 in their fourth season under Fisher, who, like Saban, is among the highest-paid coaches in the game.

People are also reading…

“It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way," Fisher said. "The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen — it's ridiculous — when when he’s not on top. And the parity in college football he's been talking about. Go talk to coaches who have coached for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go dig into wherever he’s been.”

While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban said some schools were spending “tons of money to get players.”

“You read about it, you know who they are," Saban said Wednesday. "We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It’s tough.”

Fisher was an assistant under Saban in the early 2000s at LSU, working as offensive coordinator on the Tigers' 2003 national title team. That relationship is now badly damaged.

“We're done," Fisher said, adding Saban reached out by phone but he did not take the call. “He showed you who he is. He's the greatest ever, huh? When you got all the advantages, it's easy."

“There's a reason I ain't went back and worked for him, with opportunities. I don't want to be associated with him," Fisher added.

He said Saban's comments were insulting to Texas A&M and the families of the players who signed with the Aggies.

“Some people think they're God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it.”

Texas A&M plays at Alabama on Oct. 8. The Southeastern Conference holds its spring meetings in Florida the week after Memorial Day, with all football coaches and athletic directors gathering, along with Commissioner Greg Sankey. The event has not been held in person for the last two years.

The 56-year-old Fisher won a national championship in 2013 as head coach at Florida State before receiving a 10-year contract for $75 million to leave Tallahassee and coach Texas A&M in 2017.

"I don’t cheat. I don’t lie. If you did my old man slapped me across the face. Maybe someone should have slapped him (Saban),” Fisher said.

The NCAA lifted most of its rules barring athletes from earning money from sponsorship and endorsement deals last July, but there are concerns among many in college sports that NIL deals are being used to as recruiting inducements and de facto pay-for-play.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball to make 2nd NCAA tournament appearance

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball to make 2nd NCAA tournament appearance

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team has enjoyed a historic season to this point, and the Bears will look to make more history when they begin NCAA Division II tournament play on Thursday. LR is in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001 and for only the second time in the 92-year history of the program.

Bulldogs end LR’s softball season

Bulldogs end LR’s softball season

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team suffered its second loss of the Southeast Regional tournament on Friday evening, resulting in the host Bears being eliminated from the NCAA Division II playoffs a game short of the championship round. Seventh-seeded Wingate defeated the second-seeded Bears 6-5 in Hickory to oust LR from the double-elimination tournament.

North Georgia run-rules LR in Southeast Regional tourney

North Georgia run-rules LR in Southeast Regional tourney

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team was unable to carry the momentum it gained from an extra-inning win over Wingate the day before into the second day of the double-elimination Southeast Regional tournament on Friday afternoon in Hickory. The second-seeded Bears suffered a 10-0, six-inning loss at the hands of third-seeded North Georgia and were forced to face seventh-seeded Wingate again in an elimination game later Friday.

LR softball wins on Moorefield’s 9th-inning single

LR softball wins on Moorefield’s 9th-inning single

It wasn’t easy, but the Lenoir-Rhyne softball team found a way to remain in the winner’s bracket in the opening game of the Southeast Regional tournament on Thursday afternoon in Hickory. A two-out single from Savannah Moorefield in the bottom of the ninth inning scored former Bunker Hill High standout Camryn Bryant as the Bears collected a 3-2 win over South Atlantic Conference rival Wingate.

LR to host NCAA tournament games in lacrosse, softball

LR to host NCAA tournament games in lacrosse, softball

It will be a busy sports week on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne, as the Bears are set to host NCAA Division II tournament games in both men’s lacrosse and softball. The lacrosse contest is scheduled for today at 4 p.m., while the softball team begins Southeast Regional play on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA appoints women referees to World Cup for the first time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert