Abee 3 sends Citadel past Longwood
FARMVILLE, Va. — Sophomore guard Fletcher Abee came off a screen and knocked down a 3-pointer with less than a minute to play to give The Citadel men’s basketball team a 91-89 road victory over Longwood on Saturday afternoon.

Abee (Freedom H.S. 2019) finished with 16 points, two assists and two blocks. The game-winning 3-pointer was his fourth of the game. The victory improved the Bulldogs to 6-0 on the season, marking the best start since the 1919-20 season. The Citadel also already has matched last season’s win total.

The Bulldogs close out the non-conference schedule on Dec. 22 as Presbyterian pays a visit to McAlister Field House.

