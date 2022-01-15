ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

The door was not fully closed on early expansion by the university presidents who oversee the CFP.

"The board wants us to keep continuing to work," Phillips said. "We're not opposed to expansion at some point. Right now, we don't feel like that's the right thing to do in college football."

A 12-team playoff proposal has been on the table since June.

Phillips said the ACC favored expansion only to eight teams, but by November had determined there was too much else going on in college sports to rush to expand football's postseason.

The 12-year agreement for the playoff runs though the 2025 season. Expanding the playoff before the deal with ESPN is done could be worth an estimated $450 million in additional rights fees to conferences. Major college football operates mostly outside the NCAA's purview.

Even if the management committee can't agree on a plan that can be implemented early, it still needs to reach a new deal for 2026 and beyond.