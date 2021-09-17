ACC releases 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedules

GREENSBORO — The ACC on Thursday evening released its 2021-22 conference men’s basketball schedule, which features 20 games per team for a third consecutive season.
However, no team got to that number last season due to the pandemic; Miami played a league-high 19 ACC regular-season games, while Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College tied for the fewest with 13.
Unlike the 2019-20 season which featured a return to home-and-home series across Tobacco Road, not all the Big Four teams play another twice. Duke and N.C. State play only once (Jan. 15 in Durham), as do North Carolina and Wake Forest (Jan. 22 in Winston-Salem).
Duke plays UNC, Wake, Clemson, Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia twice apiece and plays the other eight ACC teams once each. Carolina plays Duke, State, BC, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia Tech twice. NCSU plays UNC, Wake, FSU, Louisville, Notre Dame and VT twice. And WF plays Duke, State, FSU, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse twice.
UNC, State and Wake open league action the weekend of Dec. 4-5, with Duke opening much later, on Dec. 22. All four schools have finalized their nonconference schedules.
The 2022 ACC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Complete 2021-22 Big Four schedules
DUKE
Nov. 9; Kentucky (State Farm Champions Classic, New York)
Nov. 12; Army
Nov. 13; Campbell
Nov. 16; Gardner-Webb
Nov. 19; Lafayette
Nov. 22; The Citadel
Nov. 26; Gonzaga (Continental Tire Challenge; Las Vegas)
Nov. 30; at Ohio State
Dec. 14; South Carolina State
Dec. 16; Appalachian State
Dec. 18; Cleveland State
Dec. 22; Virginia Tech
Dec. 29; at Clemson
Jan. 1; at Notre Dame
Jan. 4; Georgia Tech
Jan. 8; Miami
Jan. 12; at Wake Forest
Jan. 15; N.C. State
Jan. 17; at Florida State
Jan. 22; Syracuse
Jan. 25; Clemson
Jan. 29; at Louisville
Feb. 5; at North Carolina
Feb. 7; Virginia
Feb. 12; at Boston College
Feb. 15; Wake Forest
Feb. 19; Florida State
Feb. 23; at Virginia
Feb. 26; at Syracuse
March 1; at Pittsburgh
March 5; North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA
Nov. 9; Loyola (Md.)
Nov. 12; Brown
Nov. 16; at Charleston
Nov. 20; Purdue (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament; Uncasville, Conn.)
Nov. 21; Tennessee/Villanova (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament; Uncasville, Conn.)
Nov. 23; UNC-Asheville
Dec. 1; Michigan
Dec. 5; at Georgia Tech
Dec. 11; Elon
Dec. 14; Furman
Dec. 19; UCLA (CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas)
Dec. 21; Appalachian State
Dec. 29; Virginia Tech
Jan. 1; at Boston College
Jan. 5; at Notre Dame
Jan. 8; Virginia
Jan. 15; Georgia Tech
Jan. 18; at Miami
Jan. 22; at Wake Forest
Jan. 26; Boston College
Jan. 29; N.C. State
Jan. 31; at Louisville
Feb. 5; Duke
Feb. 8; at Clemson
Feb. 12; Florida State
Feb. 16; Pittsburgh
Feb. 19; at Virginia Tech
Feb. 21; Louisville
Feb. 26; at N.C. State
Feb. 28; Syracuse
March 5; at Duke
N.C. STATE
Nov. 9; Bucknell
Nov. 13; Colgate
Nov. 16; Central Connecticut State (Hall of Fame Showcase; Uncasville, Conn.)
Nov. 17; Oklahoma State (Hall of Fame Showcase; Uncasville, Conn.)
Nov. 21; Texas Southern
Nov. 27; Louisiana Tech
Dec. 1; Nebraska
Dec. 4; Louisville
Dec. 9; Bethune-Cookman (Reynolds Coliseum)
Dec. 12; Purdue (Hall of Fame Invitational; Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Dec. 17; Richmond (Hall of Fame Shootout; Charlotte)
Dec. 22; Wright State
Dec. 29; at Miami
Jan. 1; Florida State
Jan. 4; at Virginia Tech
Jan. 8; Clemson
Jan. 12; at Louisville
Jan. 15; at Duke
Jan. 19; Virginia Tech
Jan. 22; Virginia
Jan. 26; at Notre Dame
Jan. 29; at North Carolina
Feb. 2; Syracuse
Feb. 5; Notre Dame
Feb. 9; Wake Forest
Feb. 12; at Pittsburgh
Feb. 15; at Georgia Tech
Feb. 23; Boston College
Feb. 26; North Carolina
March 2; at Wake Forest
March 5; Florida State
WAKE FOREST
Nov. 10; William & Mary
Nov. 12; Western Carolina
Nov. 17; Charleston Southern
Nov. 20; North Carolina A&T
Nov. 23; Kennesaw State
Nov. 26; Oregon State (Emerald Coast Classic, Destoin, Fla.)
Nov. 27; Penn State/LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destoin, Fla.)
Nov. 30; Northwestern
Dec. 4; at Virginia Tech
Dec. 11; USC Upstate
Dec. 14; VMI
Dec. 17; Charlotte (Hall of Fame Shootout; Charlotte)
Dec. 22; Boston College
Dec. 29; at Louisville
Jan. 1; at Miami
Jan. 4; Florida State