ACC releases 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedules

GREENSBORO — The ACC on Thursday evening released its 2021-22 conference men’s basketball schedule, which features 20 games per team for a third consecutive season.

However, no team got to that number last season due to the pandemic; Miami played a league-high 19 ACC regular-season games, while Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College tied for the fewest with 13.

Unlike the 2019-20 season which featured a return to home-and-home series across Tobacco Road, not all the Big Four teams play another twice. Duke and N.C. State play only once (Jan. 15 in Durham), as do North Carolina and Wake Forest (Jan. 22 in Winston-Salem).

Duke plays UNC, Wake, Clemson, Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia twice apiece and plays the other eight ACC teams once each. Carolina plays Duke, State, BC, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia Tech twice. NCSU plays UNC, Wake, FSU, Louisville, Notre Dame and VT twice. And WF plays Duke, State, FSU, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse twice.

UNC, State and Wake open league action the weekend of Dec. 4-5, with Duke opening much later, on Dec. 22. All four schools have finalized their nonconference schedules.

The 2022 ACC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.