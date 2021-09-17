 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC releases 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedules
0 comments

ACC releases 2021-22 men's basketball conference schedules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ACC logo - web ONLY

GREENSBORO — The ACC on Thursday evening released its 2021-22 conference men’s basketball schedule, which features 20 games per team for a third consecutive season.

However, no team got to that number last season due to the pandemic; Miami played a league-high 19 ACC regular-season games, while Louisville, Virginia Tech and Boston College tied for the fewest with 13.

Unlike the 2019-20 season which featured a return to home-and-home series across Tobacco Road, not all the Big Four teams play another twice. Duke and N.C. State play only once (Jan. 15 in Durham), as do North Carolina and Wake Forest (Jan. 22 in Winston-Salem).

Duke plays UNC, Wake, Clemson, Florida State, Syracuse and Virginia twice apiece and plays the other eight ACC teams once each. Carolina plays Duke, State, BC, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia Tech twice. NCSU plays UNC, Wake, FSU, Louisville, Notre Dame and VT twice. And WF plays Duke, State, FSU, Louisville, Miami and Syracuse twice.

UNC, State and Wake open league action the weekend of Dec. 4-5, with Duke opening much later, on Dec. 22. All four schools have finalized their nonconference schedules.

The 2022 ACC Tournament will be held March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Complete 2021-22 Big Four schedules

DUKE

Nov. 9; Kentucky (State Farm Champions Classic, New York)

Nov. 12; Army

Nov. 13; Campbell

Nov. 16; Gardner-Webb

Nov. 19; Lafayette

Nov. 22; The Citadel

Nov. 26; Gonzaga (Continental Tire Challenge; Las Vegas)

Nov. 30; at Ohio State

Dec. 14; South Carolina State

Dec. 16; Appalachian State

Dec. 18; Cleveland State

Dec. 22; Virginia Tech

Dec. 29; at Clemson

Jan. 1; at Notre Dame

Jan. 4; Georgia Tech

Jan. 8; Miami

Jan. 12; at Wake Forest

Jan. 15; N.C. State

Jan. 17; at Florida State

Jan. 22; Syracuse

Jan. 25; Clemson

Jan. 29; at Louisville

Feb. 5; at North Carolina

Feb. 7; Virginia

Feb. 12; at Boston College

Feb. 15; Wake Forest

Feb. 19; Florida State

Feb. 23; at Virginia

Feb. 26; at Syracuse

March 1; at Pittsburgh

March 5; North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 9; Loyola (Md.)

Nov. 12; Brown

Nov. 16; at Charleston

Nov. 20; Purdue (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament; Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 21; Tennessee/Villanova (Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament; Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 23; UNC-Asheville

Dec. 1; Michigan

Dec. 5; at Georgia Tech

Dec. 11; Elon

Dec. 14; Furman

Dec. 19; UCLA (CBS Sports Classic, Las Vegas)

Dec. 21; Appalachian State

Dec. 29; Virginia Tech

Jan. 1; at Boston College

Jan. 5; at Notre Dame

Jan. 8; Virginia

Jan. 15; Georgia Tech

Jan. 18; at Miami

Jan. 22; at Wake Forest

Jan. 26; Boston College

Jan. 29; N.C. State

Jan. 31; at Louisville

Feb. 5; Duke

Feb. 8; at Clemson

Feb. 12; Florida State

Feb. 16; Pittsburgh

Feb. 19; at Virginia Tech

Feb. 21; Louisville

Feb. 26; at N.C. State

Feb. 28; Syracuse

March 5; at Duke

N.C. STATE

Nov. 9; Bucknell

Nov. 13; Colgate

Nov. 16; Central Connecticut State (Hall of Fame Showcase; Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 17; Oklahoma State (Hall of Fame Showcase; Uncasville, Conn.)

Nov. 21; Texas Southern

Nov. 27; Louisiana Tech

Dec. 1; Nebraska

Dec. 4; Louisville

Dec. 9; Bethune-Cookman (Reynolds Coliseum)

Dec. 12; Purdue (Hall of Fame Invitational; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Dec. 17; Richmond (Hall of Fame Shootout; Charlotte)

Dec. 22; Wright State

Dec. 29; at Miami

Jan. 1; Florida State

Jan. 4; at Virginia Tech

Jan. 8; Clemson

Jan. 12; at Louisville

Jan. 15; at Duke

Jan. 19; Virginia Tech

Jan. 22; Virginia

Jan. 26; at Notre Dame

Jan. 29; at North Carolina

Feb. 2; Syracuse

Feb. 5; Notre Dame

Feb. 9; Wake Forest

Feb. 12; at Pittsburgh

Feb. 15; at Georgia Tech

Feb. 23; Boston College

Feb. 26; North Carolina

March 2; at Wake Forest

March 5; Florida State

WAKE FOREST

Nov. 10; William & Mary

Nov. 12; Western Carolina

Nov. 17; Charleston Southern

Nov. 20; North Carolina A&T

Nov. 23; Kennesaw State

Nov. 26; Oregon State (Emerald Coast Classic, Destoin, Fla.)

Nov. 27; Penn State/LSU (Emerald Coast Classic, Destoin, Fla.)

Nov. 30; Northwestern

Dec. 4; at Virginia Tech

Dec. 11; USC Upstate

Dec. 14; VMI

Dec. 17; Charlotte (Hall of Fame Shootout; Charlotte)

Dec. 22; Boston College

Dec. 29; at Louisville

Jan. 1; at Miami

Jan. 4; Florida State

Jan. 8; Syracuse

Jan. 12; Duke

Jan. 15; at Virginia

Jan. 19; at Georgia Tech

Jan. 22; North Carolina

Jan. 29; at Syracuse

Feb. 2; Pittsburgh

Feb. 5; at Florida State

Feb. 9; at N.C. State

Feb. 12; Miami

Feb. 15; at Duke

Feb. 19; Notre Dame

Feb. 23; at Clemson

Feb. 26; Louisville

March 2; N.C. State

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R women’s soccer earns scoreless tie at Florida Tech
College

L-R women’s soccer earns scoreless tie at Florida Tech

  • Updated

MELBOURNE, Fla. — For the second time in three nights, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team played an overtime contest. And for the second time in three nights, the Bears settled for a tie, tying host Florida Tech 0-0 on Friday night at Rick Stottler Field.

Bears, Crusaders play to 1-1 tie
College

Bears, Crusaders play to 1-1 tie

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team hosted North Greenville in its home opener on Wednesday night. After 110 minutes of battling both their opponents and the weather, the Bears settled for a 1-1 tie at the Moretz Sports Complex.

L-R women’s soccer shuts out Francis Marion
College

L-R women’s soccer shuts out Francis Marion

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team put together a strong performance in its final tune-up before South Atlantic Conference play begins on Saturday. After scoring three goals in their first three matches combined, the Bears found the back of the net twice that many times in a 6-0 home victory over Francis Marion on Wednesday night in Hickory.

L-R pair earn SAC men's soccer weekly awards
College

L-R pair earn SAC men's soccer weekly awards

  • Updated

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Men’s Soccer Players of the Week on Tuesday for matches played during the first week of the 2021 season. Lenoir-Rhyne midfielder Carles Montoliu Lobo was named the offensive player of the week, while teammate and goalkeeper Camden Coleman was named defensive player of the week.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert