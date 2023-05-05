TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon on Thursday after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”

No details were disclosed on why Bohannon was let go after five years on the job, but the firing came three days after a report warning of suspicious wagers prompted Ohio’s top gambling regulator to bar licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games. Pennsylvania and New Jersey have since followed suit.

ESPN reported later Thursday that surveillance video from the sportsbook located at the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ballpark indicated the person who placed the bets was communicating with Bohannon at the time. ESPN cited multiple anonymous sources with direct information about the investigation.

Alabama said athletic director Greg Byrne had initiated the process of firing Bohannon and that pitching coach Jason Jackson will serve as interim head coach, beginning with Thursday night's home game against Vanderbilt.

“There is no reason to believe at this time that any student-athletes are involved,” a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of an ongoing investigation by the school.

The firing comes nearly five years to the day since the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize betting on sports. Sports betting is currently legal in 33 states, with billions wagered every year.

The NCAA bars athletes and athletic employees from betting on games “and from providing information to individuals involved in or associated with any type of sports wagering activities concerning intercollegiate, amateur or professional athletics competition.” The NCAA said Thursday it was committed to protecting athletes and the “integrity of competition” and is monitoring the case.