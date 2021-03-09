App State, UNCG win to punch NCAA tickets

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 32 points with six 3-pointers, and Appalachian State upset two-time defending champion Georgia State 80-73 on Monday night to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
It was an improbable run for fourth-seeded App State (17-11), which lost six of its final seven regular-season games before winning four games in four nights — including two in overtime. The Mountaineers didn't win four straight during the regular season and last won four straight league games in 2015.
App State was just 7-8 in conference play this season with two wins in three attempts against regular-season champion Georgia State.
App State's senior point guard Justin Forrest made four free throws on consecutive possessions for a 71-60 lead with 1:51 left. But he had to leave the court at 1:16 after getting injured going for a loose ball, and App struggled to beat Georgia State's press.
Almonacy made two free throws at 53.8 to snap Georgia State's 7-0 run for a six-point lead, and the Mountaineers hung on. Almonacy, who entered averaging 12.1 points, had scored 23 and 19 points in the team’s quarterfinal and semifinal wins.
Adrian Delph added 22 points, Forrest finished with 15 and Donovan Gregory grabbed 10 rebounds for App State.
UNCG 69, Mercer 61
Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC-Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a win over seventh-seeded Mercer late Monday in the Southern Conference tournament title game in Asheville.
Tied with less than 4 minutes to play, Miller scored six points in an 8-0 run for the game's largest lead at 66-58 with 1:15 left.
Keyshaun Langley added 15 points for UNCG (21-8), which was in its sixth championship game and the fourth in five years. The Spartans will go to their fourth NCAA Tournament.