Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

Young Appalachian State University fans hold a GameDay sign during the ESPN "College GameDay" event on Saturday in Boone.

 Tom Foreman Jr.

BOONE — Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.

Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice's game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.

Wide receiver Dashaun Davis staked the Mountaineers to a 7-0 lead with a 17-yard scoring strike to Christian Wells.

Watson had two 1-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter to give Troy (1-2) a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Brice completed 22 of 34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Horn had five catches for 98 yards.

Watson completed 23 of 37 passes for 302 yards with one interception for the Trojans. Troy rushed for only 57 yards on 28 carries.

