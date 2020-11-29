Asheville-hosted Maui Inv’l starts Monday

ASHEVILLE — Asheville isn’t exactly Maui, but it’ll have the same quality of early-season college basketball when the COVID-19-relocated Camping World Maui Invitational tips off Monday at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center “bubble.”

Highlighting the schedule will be No. 16 North Carolina versus UNLV at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, a game that will mark somewhat of a homecoming for longtime Tar Heels coach Roy Williams. Williams was born in Marion and grew up in Black Mountain, where he came back to coach Owen High School for two years after a playing career and before an assistant coaching stop in Chapel Hill.

“Maui is one of my favorite places to go, but my hometown is as well, and I congratulate the people in Asheville because they did a great job convincing the tournament organizers that they will do a great job,” Williams told 247Sports. “Now, I have to concern myself with making sure our basketball team plays well.”

Other Day 1 Maui Invitational action includes Texas versus Davidson (noon), Indiana versus Providence (2:30 p.m.) and Stanford versus Alabama (9:30 p.m.), all on ESPN2. With a win, the Tar Heels will play the winner of Stanford-Alabama on Tuesday. A loss would mean playing that game’s loser. The tournament will wrap up with another full day of action on Wednesday, including the title game at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

“This year's Camping World Maui Invitational competition continues our longstanding tradition of bringing the highest quality programs to the nation's premier early season college basketball tournament,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom, a three-time ACC Coach of the Year and SEC Coach of the Year honoree, in a statement. “This field features legendary, Hall of Fame coaches and talented rosters brimming with emerging and veteran talent. Competing in the Camping World Maui Invitational often leads to postseason success and honors, and this year will be no different.”