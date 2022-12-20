 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Football

Athlete money throws wrinkle into recruiting landscape

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren argues a call with an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Nov. 25 in Chapel Hill.

 Chris Seward, Associated Press

Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance.

Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet athletic director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.

Smith’s statement underscored just how much the NIL era, still just 18 months old, has impacted the recruiting landscape.

“I think it was never part of the conversation, then it became part of the conversation,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “It’s trending toward being the conversation for a lot of folks. As time has gone on, it’s become more and more of a priority for folks.”

One year ago, there was still some uncertainty over how the new rule changes allowing athletes to profit off their celebrity would impact the recruiting landscape.

Now, there’s no question what kind of difference it has made.

Prospects aren’t shy about discovering what kind of financial benefits they could earn at each school they consider. Programs are quick to trumpet how much their athletes already have made.

“I think last year, no one really knew what it was going to be like,” North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said. “And now it’s kind of common-place communication, as far as the questions. So, it’s a lot different.”

The same schools are still getting most of the elite prospects.

As of Monday afternoon, 13 schools in the top 15 schools when it comes to the best classes according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports also ranked in the top 15 in 2021, the last class to sign before NIL’s arrival.

But it would be naïve to assume that means NIL hasn’t changed things drastically. NIL has dominated just about every major recruiting story that has unfolded over the last year or so.

There was an offseason war of words between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, who said the Aggies had essentially “bought” the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class last year. At Ohio State, Smith’s appeal for fans to support collectives came six months after he gave a speech to Columbus business members in which he stated it would take $13 million to keep the Buckeyes’ roster together.

Pay-for-play situations or improper inducements are still banned, but there is nothing stopping colleges from letting recruits know how athletes on campus are already profiting through NIL deals.

The NCAA says collectives should be treated as boosters, which means they should not be contacting recruits and influencing where they go to school. Boosters can be involved in NIL deals with athletes after they have enrolled.

College football picks: FrontPageBets predicts bowl game winners

