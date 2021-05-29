BASEBALL BRIEFS: Former Wake Forest star Will Craig part of bizarre Cubs-Pirates play

Social media was abuzz Thursday after a play during the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh's PNC Park. And the play's central figure, amid a comedy of errors, is Pirates first baseman Will Craig
Craig was a first-round draft pick out of Wake Forest in 2016 after earning All-ACC and multiple first-team All-America honors and being named D1Baseball national player of the year. In his senior season, he hit .379 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs. The previous year, he earned the athletics department's prestigious Arnold Palmer Award, which goes to the top male scholar-athlete.
So he's a good ballplayer and a smart human, but sometimes things happen in baseball.
Willson Contreras, a Cubs runner at second base with two outs, broke on a ground ball by Javier Baez to Pirates third baseman Erik Gonzales. When Gonzales threw to Craig at first, Baez got within about 10 feet of the base but decided to retreat toward the plate. Craig chased him instead of running back to step on first base for a force play and a third out.
Contreras beat Craig's short, soft toss to catcher Michael Perez, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead. After Baez celebrated momentarily, signaling safe, he began sprinting toward first base, sliding head-first as a throw toward second baseman Adam Frazier, jogging over to cover, didn't connect.
Braves-Mets game postponed
Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in New York was postponed due to a forecast of rain. The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. No makeup date was announced.
The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets' Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves' Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday night. Rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend.
MINOR LEAGUE
Crawdads split road games
The Hickory Crawdads defeated the host Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 late Thursday but fell 5-4 on Friday night. The teams split the opening four games and played again late Saturday before concluding today.
Hickory (9-13 High-A East) trailed 5-0 after two innings Friday before nearly clawing back. Kellen Strahm led the Crawdads with a pair of hits and also scored a run, drove in one and stole a base, while Frainyer Chavez walked, doubled and scored twice. Grant Wolfram allowed four earned runs in three innings for the loss before Zak Kent (2 H, BB) was brilliant with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings.
The Crawdads pitched a three-hitter Thursday, fueled by starter Cody Bradford (6 IP, 2 H, 5 K). Strahm doubled and he and David Garcia had two hits each, with Chavez driving in a pair.
COLLEGE
State, Va, GT into ACC semis
Reid Johnston outdueled Matt Gilbertson, striking out 10 in eight innings, and N.C. State advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh late Thursday in Charlotte.
Johnston (7-2) retired the last 13 batters he faced, and J.T. Jarrett powered a three-run second inning for the third-seeded Wolfpack (29-15), driving in two with a triple and scoring on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
The Wolfpack lost to sixth-seeded North Carolina in the final game of Pool C on Friday, 9-6, as all three teams went 1-1. But State advanced as the highest seed. Carolina’s Mac Horvath hit a grand slam in the first inning and drove in six runs Friday.
NCSU faced No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, who advanced with a 9-8 win Thursday over Louisville, in the semifinals late Saturday. No. 9 seed Duke faced No. 8 seed Virginia in the other Saturday semifinal after the Cavaliers hit four homers and crushed top seed Notre Dame 14-1 on Friday to move on.