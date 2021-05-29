BASEBALL BRIEFS: Former Wake Forest star Will Craig part of bizarre Cubs-Pirates play

Friday night’s game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in New York was postponed due to a forecast of rain. The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. No makeup date was announced.

The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets' Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves' Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday night. Rain is in the forecast throughout the weekend.

MINOR LEAGUE

Crawdads split road games

The Hickory Crawdads defeated the host Winston-Salem Dash 4-0 late Thursday but fell 5-4 on Friday night. The teams split the opening four games and played again late Saturday before concluding today.

Hickory (9-13 High-A East) trailed 5-0 after two innings Friday before nearly clawing back. Kellen Strahm led the Crawdads with a pair of hits and also scored a run, drove in one and stole a base, while Frainyer Chavez walked, doubled and scored twice. Grant Wolfram allowed four earned runs in three innings for the loss before Zak Kent (2 H, BB) was brilliant with seven strikeouts in five scoreless innings.