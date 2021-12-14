Baylor fourth No. 1 in 4 weeks; Duke No. 2

BAYLOR, Texas — Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25.
The Bears are there now.
Baylor took advantage of Purdue's last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel Monday to reach the top spot in the poll for the first time since a four-week run ended on Feb. 17, 2020.
The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with California-Los Angeles and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there before losses to the Blue Devils and Alabama in a span of three games.
Baylor has won a nation-leading 15 consecutive games, none by fewer than eight points, including its memorable 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April for the national title. The Bears also had wins over Stanford, Arizona State and Michigan State to start this season before suffocating then-No. 6 Villanova in a 57-36 victory on Sunday.
The Crimson Tide led the second five in the AP poll Monday, climbing three spots after beating then-No. 14 Houston on Saturday. They were followed by Kansas, unbeaten Arizona, Villanova and undefeated Southern California.
Iowa State, another of the seven remaining Division I unbeatens, climbed six spots to No. 11 after the Cyclones romped past Iowa and avoided a letdown against Jacksonville State. They were followed by Michigan State, Auburn, Houston and Ohio State with Seton Hall, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana State and Connecticut in the top 20.
Kentucky, Xavier, Colorado State, Arkansas and Texas Tech rounded out the poll.
RISING AND FALLING
Michigan State and Seton Hall made the biggest moves this week, the Spartans climbing seven spots to No. 12 after wins over Minnesota and Pennsylvania State and Seton Hall jumping to No. 16 after beating Texas on Thursday night.
The Longhorns dropped 10 spots to No. 17. Kentucky fell 11 to No. 21 after the Wildcats lost to Notre Dame on Saturday.
HELLO AND GOODBYE
Xavier entered the poll at No. 22 with Colorado State right behind after the Rams ran their record to 10-0 for the second time in program history. The Red Raiders moved into the poll at No. 25 after their overtime win over Tennessee.
Wisconsin was No. 22 last week but lost to Ohio State and was first outside the Top 25 receiving votes this week. Also dropping out were Brigham Young, which lost to Creighton on Saturday, and Florida, which was 20th before bookending a win over North Florida with losses to Maryland and then-winless Texas Southern.