Boeheim says there's a plan for retirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Wednesday on a sports radio call-in show that there's a plan in place for when he steps down.

“There’s a plan," Boeheim told ESPN Radio in Syracuse. “I’m just telling you there’s a plan."

Boeheim did not reveal any details of the arrangement because that could have an effect on recruiting. He said the university will decide when to make it public and he expects to have input on the selection of his replacement.

The 77-year-old Boeheim, the second-winningest coach in Division I history with 997 victories, behind only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, is nearing the end of his 46th season at the helm. He has said repeatedly that he intends to coach next season with a handful of freshmen enrolling.

“I think if I said I’m quitting now, after giving my word to these players, to me it would look like, ‘Oh, they’ve had a bad year, so he’s just going to quit,'" Boeheim said. “That’s what it would look like to me. Maybe not to you. Maybe not to someone else. But that’s what I would see. ‘He’s given his word to these players, he’s healthy, he feels great, but they’re having a bad year, so he’s just going to quit.’’’