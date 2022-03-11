Boeheim's 'best season' comes to bitter end

“It was just an honest mistake on my part,” Buddy Boeheim said. “I have to live with that, own up to that and I’m not here to argue whether or not I should have played or if I should have got suspended.”

His father was not quite ready to move on.

Jim Boeheim conceded a flagrant 2 could have been called on Buddy that would have resulted in an ejection Wednesday. The Orange were already up by 18 about midway through the first half with Buddy having scored eight points. They went on to win 96-57.

The officials missed the punch altogether. No foul was called and there was no video review, even though Wilkes went down to the floor for a moment.

“If it had been handled properly, if they would have looked at the video — they’ve looked at the video every single time this year — the kid was laying on the floor. Wyatt was laying on the floor. And they’re going to punish those guys (the officials)? No, they’re not punishing those guys. They’re punishing this guy right here because they didn’t do their job,” Jim Boeheim said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton tried to diffuse the situation when asked about the punch after the game, praising Buddy Boeheim's character.