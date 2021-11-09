BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE | Winter Preview: Crooks, Hise back for sophomore seasons at L-R

HICKORY — Freedom High School 2020 graduates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise are set to return for their sophomore seasons playing women’s basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
As a freshman, Crooks played in 17 games, making two starts, and averaged seven points per game while tallying seven double-digit scoring totals.
The former FHS female athlete of the year also totaled 47 rebounds, 20 assists and 17 steals.
Hise played in eight games for the Bears, averaging 2.1 points per contest and also recording seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Notably, both players return to L-R despite roster fluctuations that occurred during the offseason. The fallout from that situation resulted in a pending lawsuit by former players against the university, coach Grahm Smith and university president Fred Whitt,
Crump at Wingate
Makenzie Crump (East Burke 2018) played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.3 points and totaling 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Abee transfers to UNC Asheville
After two successful seasons in terms of individual statistics and accolades at The Citadel, Fletcher Abee (Freedom 2019) entered the NCAA transfer portal and has reportedly chosen to continue his collegiate basketball career with UNC Asheville.
His last two seasons at The Citadel saw the former FHS male athlete of the year average 12.2 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. He totaled 139 made 3-pointers in 53 games, all starts.
Bridges, Vance at Montreat
Nick Bridges (Draughn 2017) recently appeared in Montreat College's season-opening win over Milligan, playing for four minutes off the bench and grabbing one rebound.
Jackson Vance (Patton 2020) is listed on the JV roster for the Cavaliers as a freshman.
WRESTLING
Leonhardt transfers to Mount Olive
Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom 2019) made the transfer to Mount Olive after two seasons at Campbell University.
The former Patriot state champion totaled a 5-8 mark in two seasons with the Camels, wrestling in the 141-pound weight class.
Other notables
Men’s basketball: Jeremiah Daye (Draughn 2019, Warren Wilson); women’s basketball: Adair Garrison (Freedom 2021, Appalachian State), CC Davenport (Freedom 2019, Elizabeth City State), Maya Chrisco (East Burke 2021; Caldwell Tech); women’s swimming: Morgan Hall (East Burke 2019, Mars Hill), Riley Carswell (Freedom 2020, Sewanee).
