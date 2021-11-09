 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE | Winter Preview: Crooks, Hise back for sophomore seasons at L-R
0 comments
Burke Kids in College | Winter Preview

BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE | Winter Preview: Crooks, Hise back for sophomore seasons at L-R

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
bkb
111021-mnh-sports-bkic-winterpreview-mug1

Crooks
111021-mnh-sports-bkic-winterpreview-mug2

Hise

HICKORY — Freedom High School 2020 graduates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise are set to return for their sophomore seasons playing women’s basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

As a freshman, Crooks played in 17 games, making two starts, and averaged seven points per game while tallying seven double-digit scoring totals.

The former FHS female athlete of the year also totaled 47 rebounds, 20 assists and 17 steals.

Hise played in eight games for the Bears, averaging 2.1 points per contest and also recording seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Notably, both players return to L-R despite roster fluctuations that occurred during the offseason. The fallout from that situation resulted in a pending lawsuit by former players against the university, coach Grahm Smith and university president Fred Whitt,

Crump at Wingate

Makenzie Crump (East Burke 2018) played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.3 points and totaling 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Abee transfers to UNC Asheville

After two successful seasons in terms of individual statistics and accolades at The Citadel, Fletcher Abee (Freedom 2019) entered the NCAA transfer portal and has reportedly chosen to continue his collegiate basketball career with UNC Asheville.

His last two seasons at The Citadel saw the former FHS male athlete of the year average 12.2 and 12.4 points per game, respectively. He totaled 139 made 3-pointers in 53 games, all starts.

Bridges, Vance at Montreat

Nick Bridges (Draughn 2017) recently appeared in Montreat College's season-opening win over Milligan, playing for four minutes off the bench and grabbing one rebound.

Jackson Vance (Patton 2020) is listed on the JV roster for the Cavaliers as a freshman.

WRESTLING
Leonhardt transfers to Mount Olive

Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom 2019) made the transfer to Mount Olive after two seasons at Campbell University.

The former Patriot state champion totaled a 5-8 mark in two seasons with the Camels, wrestling in the 141-pound weight class.

Other notables

Men’s basketball: Jeremiah Daye (Draughn 2019, Warren Wilson); women’s basketball: Adair Garrison (Freedom 2021, Appalachian State), CC Davenport (Freedom 2019, Elizabeth City State), Maya Chrisco (East Burke 2021; Caldwell Tech); women’s swimming: Morgan Hall (East Burke 2019, Mars Hill), Riley Carswell (Freedom 2020, Sewanee).

Know of another former Burke County high school graduate playing a college sport this fall? E-mail sports@morganton.com with his or her name and college, so we can run that information in our next installment of the Burke Kids in College series.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears travel to Barton having won 4 straight games
College

Bears travel to Barton having won 4 straight games

WILSON — If the Lenoir-Rhyne football team hopes to qualify for the NCAA Division II playoffs this season, the Bears need to win their final two games of the regular season. The Bears have dominated their last three opponents and are on a four-game winning streak entering Saturday’s nonconference road contest against Barton.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer blanks Carson-Newman
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s soccer blanks Carson-Newman

  • Updated

The 21st-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer team defeated the South Atlantic Conference regular season champion, Carson-Newman, by a 2-0 final on Senior Night at home Wednesday in Hickory. Dani Fernandez scored for the Bears in the 24th minute off an assist from Jaime Poza, who scored the second goal off an assist from Juan Basabe in the 57th.

L-R volleyball tops Coker in 3 sets
College

L-R volleyball tops Coker in 3 sets

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team moved into a tie with Tusculum for the top spot in the South Atlantic Conference with a straight-set victory over Coker on the road Friday. The win was the Bears’ seventh in a row and their fourth consecutive sweep, with L-R earning set victories of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-16.

L-R’s Maye receives SAC weekly honor
College

L-R’s Maye receives SAC weekly honor

  • Updated

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week on Monday for games played during the ninth week of the 2021 season. The league’s defensive player of the week was Lenoir-Rhyne linebacker Jon Ross Maye, who had a huge game in the Bears’ 31-6 road win over No. 16 Wingate this past Saturday.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert