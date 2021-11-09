BURKE KIDS IN COLLEGE | Winter Preview: Crooks, Hise back for sophomore seasons at L-R

HICKORY — Freedom High School 2020 graduates Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise are set to return for their sophomore seasons playing women’s basketball at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

As a freshman, Crooks played in 17 games, making two starts, and averaged seven points per game while tallying seven double-digit scoring totals.

The former FHS female athlete of the year also totaled 47 rebounds, 20 assists and 17 steals.

Hise played in eight games for the Bears, averaging 2.1 points per contest and also recording seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Notably, both players return to L-R despite roster fluctuations that occurred during the offseason. The fallout from that situation resulted in a pending lawsuit by former players against the university, coach Grahm Smith and university president Fred Whitt,

Crump at Wingate

Makenzie Crump (East Burke 2018) played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs, averaging 1.3 points and totaling 19 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Abee transfers to UNC Asheville