College Baseball | Notebook

Cards get on a roll, sweep Irish to open ACC

Louisville coach Dan McDonnell walks to the mound in the ninth inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against Vanderbilt in Omaha, Neb., on June 21, 2019. The Cardinals opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a three-game weekend sweep of Notre Dame, which had been ranked No. 1 in one poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a rocky start, Louisville is looking a lot more like the high-scoring Cardinals college baseball fans are accustomed to seeing.

The Cards validated their recent run of success following a 3-3 start by opening Atlantic Coast Conference play with a three-game weekend sweep of Notre Dame, which had been ranked No. 1 nationally in one poll.

They scored 31 times against a pitching staff that entered the series second nationally with an ERA of 1.66 and had allowed four runs or less in all but one game.

“We've had some great clubs in the past not get off to a great start on those first weekend trips,” coach Dan McDonnell said. “I try not to get too down. It’s good to address things, learn about them and move on.”

Louisville (16-4) has won six straight and 13 of its last 14 after the sweep and is as high as No. 15 in the polls.

The Cards had dropped off the radar after reaching a bracket final at the 2019 College World Series. The pandemic canceled most of the 2020 season, and last year they lost seven of their last nine and didn't make the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville has scored double-digit runs in seven of their last 14 games and averages 10 per game for the season.

The Cardinals also have solved some of their late-inning issues. They won 7-5 on Sunday on Isaac Humphrey's three-run homer in the eighth. The day before, they broke a 1-1 tie with a seven-run eighth to win 8-1.

Last year, Louisville was 1-13 in games in which it trailed entering the seventh inning. This year the Cards are already 4-3.

“Just amazing,” McDonnell said. “We made a point of it and we worked on it. Give these guys credit. They're making it happen.”

IN THE POLLS

D1Baseball.com and Baseball America ranked Mississippi (15-4) as the No. 1 team this week, and Collegiate Baseball newspaper has Vanderbilt (17-2) at the top of its poll.

D1Baseball ranks Texas (17-5) and Arkansas (16-3) behind Ole Miss. Baseball America has Oregon State (14-4) and Texas as its Nos. 2 and 3 teams. Collegiate Baseball has Tennessee (19-1) second and Virginia (19-1) third.

CRUISING CAVALIERS

Like Louisville, fellow ACC member Virginia has gotten hot. The Cavaliers are out to their best start in program history and tied with Tennessee for best record in the country. They're also first in scoring at 11.8 runs per game after outscoring Boston College 34-9 in the second and third games of their sweep.

